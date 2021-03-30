Deliveroo Narrows Its IPO Target Range In ‘Volatile’ Trading Conditions

Jacob Wolinsky
-
0
Deliveroo Narrows Its IPO Target Range In ‘Volatile’ Trading Conditions
  • Last week Deliveroo set the range between £3.90 to £4.60 valuing the company at up to £8.8 billion.
  • Today it narrowed the range to £3.90 and £4.10 valuing the company at up to £7.85 billion

Get The Full Ray Dalio Series in PDF

Get the entire 10-part series on Ray Dalio in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Ray Dalio eBook

Q4 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Deliveroo Narrows Its IPO Target Range

Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown

"By narrowing its IPO target range, Deliveroo is trying to make sure it doesn’t hit a bump in the road as it begins its journey on the stock market. It's likely initial orders for the IPO have come in nearer the bottom of the target range, and by setting its sights nearer those prices, it is managing expectations on its ride to listed status.

Charlie Munger On Avoiding Anchoring Bias

Charlie Munger, Charles Munger, Buffett, investing, valuation, history books, reading, research, value investing, Daily Journal Corporation, Berkshire Hathaway, BRK, Wesco Financial Corporation, conglomerate, valuewalk, famous Investor, businessman, philanthropist, Poor Charlie's Almanack, writing, concentrated vs diversified investingA recent update on an old idea by Charlie Munger with an emphasis on anchoring bias Charlie Munger’s famous speech “The Psychology of Human Misjudgment" is thought to be one of the billionaire's most intelligent and thought-provoking speeches on human psychology. For investors, the lessons in the speech are invaluable, and it is highly recommended Read More


It may be blaming volatile market conditions for the move, but the rejection of the IPO by a slew of institutional investors is likely to also have caused some concern at the delivery company.

Whereas Doordash and AirBnB benefited from sustained euphoria among shareholders after they went public at the end of last year, review site Trust Pilot has seen its share price slide after the initial pop. It priced its offering at the very top of the range. Doordash listed in New York has also seen its valuation slide sharply from its February high.

Clearly Deliveroo, already facing criticism over the working conditions of its riders, doesn’t want to puncture the prospects of a successful launch."

About Hargreaves Lansdown

1.5 million investors trust us with £120.6 billion (as at 31 December 2020), making us the UK’s largest direct-to-investor service.

Our purpose is to empower people to save and invest with confidence. We want to provide a lifelong, secure home for people’s savings and investments that offers great value and an incredible service, and makes their financial life easy.

Clients rate our service highly, 90% say we are good, very good or excellent.

Our expert research has been helping investors for almost 40 years through thick and thin – we’ve seen many market downturns.

We make things easy – it takes just five minutes to open or top up an ISA. More clients log into their accounts via our mobile app than through a desktop PC.

In 2018 we also launched Active Savings, an online savings marketplace that lets savers move money easily between banks, to help their money work harder without the hassle.

Our helpdesk is based in our HQ in Bristol. We have a tech hub in Warsaw Poland and around 100 financial advisers based across the UK. We are a financially secure, FTSE 100 company.

For more information: www.hl.co.uk/about-us

Press centre: https://www.hl.co.uk/about-us/press

Investor relations: www.hl.co.uk/investor-relations

Previous article What Could Slay The Stock & Gold Bulls
Next article Blackstone and Starwood To Acquire Extended Stay
Jacob Wolinsky
Jacob Wolinsky is the founder of ValueWalk.com, a popular value investing and hedge fund focused investment website. Jacob worked as an equity analyst first at a micro-cap focused private equity firm, followed by a stint at a smid cap focused research shop. Jacob lives with his wife and four kids in Passaic NJ. - Email: jacob(at)valuewalk.com - Twitter username: JacobWolinsky - Full Disclosure: I do not purchase any equities anymore to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest and because at times I may receive grey areas of insider information. I have a few existing holdings from years ago, but I have sold off most of the equities and now only purchase mutual funds and some ETFs. I also own a few grams of Gold and Silver

No posts to display