Dan Celia: The July Consumer Confidence Index

Dan Celia
-
0
Dan Celia: The July Consumer Confidence Index
kalhh / Pixabay

PHILADELPHIA—Nationally syndicated host and biblical investing authority Dan Celia analyzed the financial trends of the month, as well as touched on the housing market, Federal Reserve meetings, and consumer spending.

Get Our Activist Investing Case Study!

Get the entire 10-part series on our in-depth study on activist investing in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or print it out to read anywhere! Sign up below!

Timeless Reading eBook

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

“Well, it’s certainly going to be an interesting week this week,” Celia commented. “We’ll see how things play out. We have a lot of economic data coming out and we are going to be starting off the week with new home sales. It’s expected to be down a little bit for the month of June. We also get durable goods orders. That’s an important number that’s also expected to be down for the month of June.

Voss Capital is tapping into the affordable housing shortage

HousingThe Voss Value Fund was up 11.6% for the second quarter, while the Voss Value Offshore fund gained 11.2% net. The Russell 2000 returned 4.3%, while the Russell 2000 Value gained 4.2%, and the S&P 500 was up 8.5%. Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Year to date, the Voss Value Fund is Read More


The July Consumer Confidence Index

Celia continues, “We also get The July Consumer Confidence Index. This is the index that I like the most that comes out on a regular basis. The numbers are expected to be down, which is not a good thing for the month of July. Nonetheless, we will see what that looks like. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will be holding a press conference on Wednesday. Everybody’s going to be waiting to hear what they have to offer about the economy, interest rates, and inflation.

“Of course, we get initial jobless claims as usual. That’s expected to be below 400, in the 380 range. This is last week’s number. Pending home sales come out now, and GDP for the second quarter will be coming out as expected around eight and a half percent. I wouldn’t be surprised to see consumer spending down for June, even though it’s expected to be up slightly. There’s also a consumer sentiment number coming out by the University of Michigan which is expected to be down. And I have to believe that this will be the week that earnings come more into focus.”

Previous article Best Election Campaign Strategies From My Best Clients
Dan Celia
https://financialissues.org/
Dan Celia is the CEO and President of Financial Issues Stewardship Ministries. Married to Registered Nurse, Yvonne, in 1980, Dan has two married daughters, is blessed with sons-in law who love the Lord, and has seven grandchildren. Dan has worked for 35 years as an entrepreneur and businessman, starting eight corporations and co-founder of two others. In 1999 Dan sold his Small Trust Company (managing over 900 million dollars) to go into Ministry. Dan has developed and uses a biblically-responsible system of financial management with great success. He started a radio ministry in 1997 as a part time ministry and has seen the Lord expand and bless this ministry to his current full-time ministry. Dan has interviewed newsmakers and pundits like Steve Forbes, Ben Stein, T. Boone Pickens, Tony Perkins, John Alison, Rayola Dougher API, Congressmen, Senators and Presidential candidates. He is proud of his partnership with the American Family Association where he serves as a board member. Dan is now on over 640 stations three hours daily, NRB TV, BizTV, Dove TV and CBN Life Style Network. Financial Issues is heard in every state in America and throughout the internet globally. Financial Issues has supporters from over 17 countries. Dan is a Regular Weekly Contributor to Townhall.com (the number 1 source for conservative news and analyzation). Dan has been a guest on Fox Business, Bloomberg, Salem Radio, Family Net, 700 Club,and many others . He is a conference speaker, author of six books, publishes a weekly newsletter and has been Executive Producer of several video productions and FISM TV is producing original family friendly content and other video projects all keeping with in FISM’s Christian world view.

No posts to display