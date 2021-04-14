Why some people should return coronavirus stimulus checks

After a long wait, Congress finally approved the third round of stimulus checks of up to $1,400 last month. Millions of people have already received the payment. However, people falling into some groups may have to return their coronavirus stimulus checks.

Get The Full Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Charlie Munger in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues.

Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Who should return coronavirus stimulus checks?

The first group of people that may have to return their coronavirus stimulus checks are “ineligible recipients.” These “ineligible recipients” are basically “nonresident aliens” who are not eligible for the stimulus checks. In case the IRS sent them the payment by mistake, they should return the payment.

Odey Special Situations Fund took on several new positions in March Odey Asset Management's Special Situations Fund was down 3.2% in March, compared to its benchmark, the MSCI World USD Index, which was up 3.3%. Through the end of March, the fund is up 8.7%, beating the benchmark's return of 4.9%. Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Odey's Special Situations Fund deploys arbitrage and Read More

“Nonresident aliens” include people who are not U.S. citizens, who don’t have a green card, or haven’t stayed in the country for the required amount of time. However, even if you are not a U.S. citizen but have a Social Security number (and not claimed as a dependent by someone else), then you are eligible for the stimulus check.

Another group of people that would have to return their stimulus checks are those who are unable to cash the check. This group mostly includes people who received the check for a person who has died. As per the IRS, the third stimulus checks should not go to anyone who died before Jan. 1, 2021.

Also, couples filing together would have to return the check if one of the spouses died. In case the stimulus check was issued with the names of both spouses written on it, the surviving spouse would have trouble cashing the check. Thus, the surviving spouse needs to return the check so that the IRS can re-issue a proper check.

Those who don’t feel the need for stimulus checks may also return their stimulus checks on moral grounds. It is not known how many people returned their stimulus checks on moral grounds.

How to return a stimulus payment

Those who wish to return their stimulus checks need to follow the below process (as laid out by the IRS).

If you got the paper check, then to return it, first you need to write “Void” in the endorsement section on the back of the check. Then you need to mail the check to the IRS. Be sure to add a small note explaining the reason for returning the check. You should not staple, bend, or paper clip the check.

If you got a direct deposit, or you cashed the paper check, then follow the below process to return the payment.

You need to send a personal check or money order to the appropriate IRS location. On the check or money order, write it out payable to the “U.S. Treasury.” Also, write "Third EIP" and the taxpayer identification number of the recipient on the check. You should also mention the reason for returning the stimulus payment.

For more details and the mailing addresses visit the IRS website.