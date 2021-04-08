As of Wednesday, the IRS has distributed more than 150 million stimulus payments, amounting to over $350 billion. In case you still haven’t received your coronavirus stimulus check, there could be a few potential reasons for that. Detailed in the article are the reasons for the delay in your coronavirus stimulus check, and what you need to do.

Coronavirus Stimulus Checks: Reasons For Delay

The very first reason for the delay could be if your stimulus check was sent to the wrong bank account. This may happen if you closed your bank account, or the amount was sent to a temporary bank account.

If such is the case, then your stimulus checks will likely come via mail. This is because there is no provision from the IRS to change the account, or register for a new direct deposit.

Another reason is that you provided or corrected your bank account details with the 2020 tax return, but the IRS is yet to process your tax return. In this case also, you will likely get the payment through the mail in the form of a paper check or EIP debit card. It is recommended that you check the status of your payment on the IRS check tracking tool.

You may also not have the stimulus payment yet if you were scheduled to get the payment through the mail, but the IRS (and the USPS) doesn’t have your new address. In such a case, you should immediately contact the IRS and USPS, providing them with your new mailing address.

You can update your address if the IRS hasn’t processed your check yet. If your check is already processed, then you need to claim a catch-up payment later in 2021, or as a Recovery Rebate Credit when you file taxes next year.

More Reasons For Delay In Stimulus Payment

You may also not have gotten a stimulus check yet if the USPS delays in delivering it. In this case, the best thing you can do is to track the payment using the IRS’ tool, as well as sign up for the Informed Delivery service with the USPS.

Signing up for the service means you get information on any envelope or package addressed to you. If you still don’t get the check after a few weeks, then try to follow up with the IRS.

One more reason you may not have gotten the payment is if it has been seized by debt collectors. Unlike the first two rounds, the third stimulus check could be garnished by private debt collectors. In such a case, there’s not much you can do, but if you believe the seizure was a mistake, then talk to your bank or credit union.

If none of the reasons applies to you, then the most likely reason you didn’t get the stimulus check is that you don’t qualify for one.