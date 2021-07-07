After approving the first stimulus checks in March of last year, Congress approved two more rounds of stimulus payments. Some people, however, are demanding another round of stimulus checks, but so far, there haven’t been any serious talks on it. Let’s take a look at whether or not there are any concrete proposals to send another round of coronavirus stimulus checks this year.

Get The Full Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Charlie Munger in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues.

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Coronavirus stimulus check proposals

After the approval of the American Rescue Plan in March this year, which gave out $1,400 stimulus checks, the White House has proposed two more stimulus packages. These two packages are the American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan. However, none of these packages call for giving out stimulus checks.

Lessons From Charlie Munger’s Partnership Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s right-hand man today, is an accomplished investor in his own right. Just like Buffett, Munger had his own investment partnership (he was convinced to go into investing by Buffett, leaving behind a career in law) before coming to Berkshire Hathaway. However, unlike Buffett who followed a deep value investing strategy as Read More

Though there were reports that proponents for more stimulus checks will ask President Biden to include stimulus checks in one of his two proposals, there hasn’t been any update on it so far. Even the scaled-back bipartisan infrastructure deal, which was announced on June 24, didn’t include anything related to stimulus checks.

Apart from these proposals, there haven’t been any new proposals, and no talk about stimulus checks. Even the White House doesn’t look keen on another round of stimulus checks. President Biden seems more focused on winning support for his American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan.

Earlier last month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki, in a press conference, suggested something similar. Psaki noted that Biden is "open to a range of ideas" but he has already put forward what would be "the most effective for the short term."

Additionally, there hasn’t been any new push from Democrats either. The Democratic members of the House and Senate, who were in favor of more stimulus checks, were vocal about their demand a few months back.

For instance, a group of lawmakers, in March, urged Biden to include stimulus checks in his next stimulus package. A couple of months back, many House Ways and Means Committee members made a similar request.

However, over the last couple of months, no such requests have come from the Democrats in favor of stimulus checks.

How might you still get more money?

A fourth stimulus check might not be coming, but there are many ways in which you may still get a stimulus payment.

If you are a homeowner, you may be eligible for a stimulus payment. The American Rescue Plan, which was approved in March, established a $10 billion homeowner assistance fund. This fund sets aside at least $50 million for each state. You need to contact your state's housing agency to apply for this aid.

There is also relief available to renters. Two recent stimulus packages (approved in December and March) set aside a total of $46.6 billion in emergency aid for tenants, who are unable to pay their rent.

Then, there is the expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC), with the first installment going out next week.