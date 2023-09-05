Cornell Law School Has The Highest-Earning Alumni Nationwide

Cornell Law School graduates are the highest annual earners nationwide by more than $40,000

The Law Schools That Produce The Highest-Earning Alumni

A nationwide study has revealed the law schools that produce the highest-earning graduates.

The study conducted by Florida personal injury lawyers Anidjar & Levine analyzed data from American Bar Association (ABA) accredited schools regarding the earnings of their graduates. Average earnings of holders of bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees from the schools were established both two and four years after course completion.

1. Cornell, NY

Cornell Law School alumni are the highest-earning nationwide. Four years post-graduation, this cohort is in receipt of an average annual salary of $249,283. This comes in 282% over the average for the top-earning 150 law schools, which sits at $65,330.

Additionally, two years post-graduation, the average earning figure for Cornell is $172,867, making graduates the highest earners nationwide, both two and four years post-completion.

Alumni of the prestigious school include many members of the US Congress, Secretaries of State, and the former presidents of the International Criminal Court.

2. Yale, CT

On average, graduates of Yale Law School, New Haven, Connecticut, are in receipt of an average annual salary of $204,668 four years post-graduation. This is the second-highest wage nationwide and 213% over the average for the top earning 150 law schools. Additionally, two years post-graduation the average earning figure for Yale is $132,032, the fourth-highest nationwide.

Alumni of the Yale Law School include ex-presidents Gerald Ford and Bill Clinton, and as many as nine former US Attorney Generals.

3. Duke, NC

Duke University School of Law makes third place, with graduates achieving an average salary of $202,254 four years post-graduation. This is the final average salary in the list above $200,000. Alumni of Duke’s School of Law include former US President Richard Nixon, as well as a multitude of notable names in US politics, past and present.

At the two-year post-graduation stage, alumni average a salary of $168,098,which is the second highest salary nationwide for the two-year post-completion time period.

4. New York University, NY

Graduates of the NYU School of Law average earnings of $183,529, the fourth highest nationwide and 180% over the average among the 150 top-earning schools. Two years post-graduation the figure sits at $137,921.

5. Georgetown, D.C

Ranking in fifth place is Georgetown of Washington DC. Graduates of this institution located in the capital city have average earnings of $142,996 four years after completing education at the school. At two years post-graduation, earnings average $118,650.

6. Santa Clara, CA

The School of Law at Santa Clara, California, produces the sixth-highest earning graduates. The average salary four years post-graduation is $128,612, but at the two-year post-completion point, Santa Clara’s earnings are the lowest in the top ten at $86,424.

7. University of Florida, FL

In seventh place is University of Florida’s Fredric G. Levin College of Law, with average earnings four years after completion coming in at $125,265, and two years after completion at $96,183. Interestingly, at least one alumni of the school has sat in the Florida Supreme Court every year as far back as 1940 until the present day.

8. Boston University, MA

Boston University School of Law graduates earn an average of $118,134 four years post-graduation, by two years post-graduation the figure has already reached $96,829. Both of these figures are the eighth highest nationwide.

9. Seton Hall University, NJ

Graduates of Seton Hall School of Law in Newark, New Jersey, earn the ninth-highest salary nationwide at $115,233. The two-year post-graduation figure from this school in fact ranks sixth-highest nationwide at $101,406.

10. Loyola University Chicago, IL

In the final spot comes Loyola University, located in Downtown Chicago. Graduates of Loyola University earn $110,658 on average annually four years after graduation, and $97,071, two years after graduation.

The Top 10 Law Schools With The Highest-Earning Graduates In America:

Institution Name Median Earnings After 2 Years Median Earnings After 4 Years Cornell University $172,867 $249,283 Yale University $132,032 $204,668 Duke University $168,098 $202,454 New York University $137,921 $183,529 Georgetown University $118,650 $142,966 Santa Clara University $86,424 $128,612 University of Florida $96,183 $125,265 Boston University $96,829 $118,134 Seton Hall University $101,406 $115,233 Loyola University Chicago $97,071 $110,658

A spokesperson from Anidjar & Levine commented on the findings: “With an education in law constituting a very common stepping stone on the path to influence and wealth, it’s interesting to see the institutions whose graduates are earning the most post-graduation.This top ten is undoubtedly a list worth noting for those aspiring to work in law, politics, and the vast array of careers that a law degree can lead to.”

Anidjar & Levine are personal injury lawyers based in Florida.