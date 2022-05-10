Call For Twitter To Be ‘Public Benefit Corporation’

What’s New In Activism – Concerns About Solvay’s Operations

Glass Lewis raised concerns about the climate impact of Solvay SA (EBR:SOLB)’s operations in Italy, the heart of a battle between the Belgian chemicals group and activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners.

The proxy adviser said Solvay was facing reputational damage due to the controversial plant that discharges the residues of sodium carbonate production into the sea in Rosignano. However, it subsequently changed its recommendation from “against” a proposal absolving the directors of responsibility to instead suggest Solvay shareholders should abstain at today’s annual meeting.

Get Our Activist Investing Case Study! Get the entire 10-part series on our in-depth study on activist investing in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or print it out to read anywhere! Sign up below!

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Lee Ainslie’s Maverick Records Its Second-worst Quarter Ever In Q1 [Exclusive] Lee Ainslie's Maverick Capital had its second-worst quarter ever during the first three months of the year, losing 22.9%, compared to the S&P 500's -4.6% return and the MS World's -5.2% return. Maverick's Levered strategy returned -37.4%, while its Long strategy was down 11.1%, and its Long Enhanced strategy lost 13.8%. Maverick's annualized return is Read More

"The company's exposure to reputation risks increased significantly last year after allegations that the Rosignano plant discharges may contain polluting heavy metals and the relative attention of the media, as well as company shareholders and activists," said a recent report. In it, Glass Lewis recommended a vote against ratifying the board's acts for the past fiscal year.

Institutional investors are seemingly divided over whether to support Bluebell Capital in its endeavors. California State Teachers' Retirement System has pre-declared its intention to vote against Solvay's proposal, while Norges Bank Investment Management and Calvert Research & Management announced they will support management.

To arrange an online demo of Insightia's Activism module, send us an email.

Activism chart of the week

So far this year (as of May 5, 2022), 12 Australia-based companies have been publicly subjected to remove personnel demands. That is compared to three in the same period last year.

Source: Insightia | Activism

Shareholder Commons told Elon Musk to convert Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) into a "public benefit corporation" to make sure the social media platform does not become "a threat to healthy public debate" once private.

"As the sole owner of Twitter, you will have virtually unrestricted power over one of the most important communication platforms on the planet," the shareholder advocacy group said in a May 4 letter to Musk, who is on the verge of acquiring Twitter for around $44 billion.

To achieve that aim, Shareholder Commons suggested Twitter become a public benefit corporation, with a focus on both profit and mission alignment.

To arrange an online demo of Insightia's Voting module, send us an email.

Voting chart of the week

So far this year (as of May 6, 2022), only three FTSE 100 remuneration reports have faced opposition of 20% or more. That is down from seven companies over the same period last year.

Source: Insightia | Voting

What’s New In Activist Shorts - Adler Shares Halving

Adler Group SA (ETR:ADJ) shares nearly halved on May 2 after the German real estate group, already accused of fraud by Viceroy Research, said its auditor had declined to sign off its annual results, triggering a board crisis.

Accountancy firm KPMG said that it was unable "to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence" after Adler's management "denied us access to certain information." KPMG's refusal to sign off on the accounts prompted the exit of Adler Co-Chief Executive Maximilian Rienecker and three other board members, the company said in a Saturday statement.

Adler's stock was down 40% at 4.33 euros on May 2 afternoon trading in Frankfurt, after trading below 3.9 euros in the morning.

To arrange an online demo of Insightia's Shorts module, send us an email.

Adler shares nearly halved on May 2 after the German real estate group, already accused of fraud by Viceroy Research, said its auditor had declined to sign off its annual results, triggering a board crisis.

Accountancy firm KPMG said that it was unable "to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence" after Adler's management "denied us access to certain information." KPMG's refusal to sign off on the accounts prompted the exit of Adler Co-Chief Executive Maximilian Rienecker and three other board members, the company said in a Saturday statement.

Adler's stock was down 40% at 4.33 euros on May 2 afternoon trading in Frankfurt, after trading below 3.9 euros in the morning.

To arrange an online demo of Insightia's Shorts module, send us an email.

Shorts chart of the week

So far this year (as of May 6, 2022), one China-based company has been publicly subjected to an activist short campaign. That is down from six in the same period last year.

Source: Insightia | Shorts

Quote Of The Week

This week's quote comes from Hindenburg Research in a short report on Singularity Future Technology. Read our coverage here.

“How can shareholders trust CEO John Hester and these crony directors, who have wasted $400 million of shareholder money in a desperate attempt to entrench themselves, to now conduct a ‘robust process’ which might ell displace Hester?” – Carl Icahn