Break Free Of The Swirl Impeding Your Company’s Growth

New Book By Growth and Strategy Expert Richard S. Hawkes Provides Playbook For Transformative Organizational Change

“Too many people live with a gnawing feeling that their team and indeed, their organization as a whole, could and should run more smoothly, more purposefully, and more effectively…But they are unable to actualize it amidst the daily swirl,” contends business and strategy expert Richard S. Hawkes, CEO of Growth River. In his new book, NAVIGATE THE SWIRL: 7 Crucial Conversations For Business Transformation (Wiley, April 19, 2022), Hawkes shares what he has learned guiding hundreds of organizations, large and small, on their growth journeys, and lays out a playbook for leading transformative change, applicable at any stage of a company’s development.

Get The Full Henry Singleton Series in PDF Get the entire 4-part series on Henry Singleton in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more