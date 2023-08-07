Berkshire Hathaway Earnings “Acquisitions and Investment Portfolio Gains Boost Overall Results” – Morningstar

By Anna Peel
Published on
Berkshire Hathaway Earnings Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway 2023 Berkshire Hathaway Meeting
Get Access to the World's Leading Hedge Fund Shareholder Letters and Learn What Opportunities They're Looking at to Maximize Their 2023 Returns.

Morningstar published its updated analyst note for the second-quarter earnings report for Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A (NYSE:BRK.A).

Berkshire Hathaway’s Earnings

With wide-moat Berkshire Hathaway reporting second-quarter results that were in line with our expectations, we expect to leave our $555,000 ($370) per Class A (B) share fair value estimate in place.

Second-quarter (first-half) reported revenue, which includes unrealized and realized gains/losses from Berkshire‘s investment portfolios, increased to $125.6 billion ($245.7 billion) from $9.3 billion ($78.1 billion) in the year-ago period(s).

Excluding the impact of investment gains/losses and other adjustments, second-quarter (first-half) operating revenue increased 21.5% (21.0%) to $92.5 billion ($178.0 billion), with much of that gain coming from the Alleghany acquisition and the onboarding of operating results from Pilot Travel Centers (in January 2023).

Operating earnings, exclusive of investment gains/losses, increased 6.6% (9.2%) year over year to $10.0 billion ($18.1 billion) during the June quarter (first half of the year), with most of the company’s segments posting solid operating earnings growth (with insurance getting a big boost from the Alleghany deal) except for BNSF, which posted a large operating earnings decline.

When including the impact of the investment gains/losses, reported operating earnings increased to $35.9 billion ($71.4 billion) from negative $43.6 billion (negative $38.0 billion) in the prior year’s period(s).

Book value per share, which still serves as a decent proxy for measuring changes in Berkshire’s intrinsic value, increased 6.4% sequentially to $372,966 from $350,405 at the end of March 2023, slightly above our internal forecast of $3372,481.

The company closed out the second quarter with $147.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents, up from $130.6 billion at the end of March 2023, as unutilized free cash flow, along with net stock sales of $6.6 billion, kept the firm from reducing cash balances. By our estimates, Berkshire came into the third quarter with $106.9 billion in dry powder.

Do you know which under-the-radar stocks the top hedge funds and institutional investors are investing in right now? Click here to find out.

Related Articles

Dodge Momentum Index

Dodge Momentum Index Recedes 1% In July

Tupperware

Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?

Airbnb

Airbnb Is The Single Best Travel Stock For Investors, Here’s Why

CF Industries

Why Investors Should Be Loving CF Industries This Summer

Signup to ValueWalk!

Get the latest posts on what's happening in the hedge fund and investing world sent straight to your inbox! 
This is information you won't get anywhere else!