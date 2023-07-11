Ben & Jerry’s Bashes U.S. ‘Stolen Land;’ Ignores Parent Co.’s Nazi History

Mark Levin Salutes NLPC for Confronting Corporatists The Ben & Jerry’s ice cream company, a subsidiary of the London-based conglomerate Unilever, “celebrated” Independence Day by claiming that America is founded on stolen land that should be returned.

Ben & Jerry’s Ignores Unilever’s Nazi History

Paul Chesser, director of NLPC’s Corporate Integrity Project, pointed out that if Unilever wants to right historical wrongs, it should start with its parent company:

Unilever cannot hide its collaboration with the Nazi regime in Germany during the 1930s and 1940s.

Unilever invested in a large number of German businesses central to German rearmament, including shipbuilders that produced U-boats. As Unilever’s founding Chairman Paul Rykens put it, “In Germany, we are a German firm.”

Unilever replaced Jewish managers and supervisory board members of its German businesses and acquired a number of firms expropriated from Jewish owners as part of the Nazis’ Aryanization program.

Click here to read Paul’s entire post. (The Unilever/Nazi connection was first publicized by Dave Ridenour of the National Center for Public Policy Research in 2021.)

Mark Levin read much of the post on his show last night. He also said this about NLPC:

National Legal and Policy Center is one of the great policy centers in America. I’ve had a number of very, very dear friends, solid as can be, who have worked there over time. Peter Flaherty has run that foundation for as long as I can remember, and just terrific. So, they put out a statement today that I want to share with you, in their Corporate Integrity Project.

You might remember Pete, he goes to these various corporate meetings and stands up and confronts these corporatists. Remember that video Mr. Producer? (of his arrest at Berkshire Hathaway shareholders’ meeting) He confronts them. He’s got guts, always has.

Click here to listen at 1:09:00 on Mark’s “Audio Rewind” for July 6.