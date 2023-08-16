Bank Stocks Keep Crashing – What is Happening?

The United States banking system has experienced a series of setbacks, resulting in declines in bank stocks. These setbacks can be attributed to a combination of factors, including bank failures, forced bank mergers, and downgrades from rating agencies. Why do bank stocks keep crashing?

In this article, we will delve into these challenges and explore whether they might start to exert a more substantial influence on economic growth. We will outline the fundamental workings of banks, analyze the reasons behind recent developments, and speculate on potential future trends.

How Banks Operate

To comprehend the issues confronting the US banking system, it’s essential to grasp the fundamental operations of banks. Banks essentially engage in one of three primary activities with deposited funds: lending, bond purchasing, or maintaining cash reserves. In a typical asset allocation, approximately 85% of deposited funds are loaned out, 5% are allocated to purchasing bonds, and 10% are held in cash reserves.

While holding a portion of funds as cash might seem counterproductive, it’s a necessity for banks to have a certain level of liquid assets on hand to meet customer withdrawals.

However, excessive cash can hamper profitability, as banks primarily generate profits through loans and bond investments. In a normal economic environment, there’s a balance between cash reserves and profit generation.

Pressures on Banks

The ongoing pressures on the US banking system can be attributed to three key factors: escalating withdrawals, climbing interest rates, and mounting loan losses.

Increased Withdrawals: Banks face challenges when confronted with a surge in withdrawals, driven by various reasons such as people shifting their funds to short-term government T-bills with guaranteed yields. These withdrawals diminish the cash reserve ratio, compelling banks to generate additional cash, often achieved by selling bonds. Rising Interest Rates: The Federal Reserve has aggressively raised interest rates, marking the swiftest rate increase in four decades. Given the inverse relationship between interest rates and bond prices, the higher rates have resulted in reduced bond prices. This poses challenges for banks attempting to sell their bonds at desired prices. Loan Losses: Another significant challenge for banks stems from delinquencies in their commercial real estate portfolios due to rising interest rates. Commercial real estate loans have adjustable rates, and the heightened interest rates translate to larger mortgage payments. Coupled with reduced occupancy rates due to the rise of remote work, banks must allocate more funds to loan loss reserves.

Implications for Economic Growth

Despite the pressures on the banking system, the US economy has managed to hold up relatively well.

However, assessing whether this resilience will persist as banks grapple with challenges is crucial. The existing downgrades, failures, and enforced mergers have already begun to impact the overall stability of the banking sector.

Furthermore, as banks strive to safeguard their cash reserves and mitigate risk in the face of mounting pressures, they might become less inclined to lend. This, in turn, could lead to reduced business investments and consumer spending, potentially triggering a ripple effect that affects overall economic growth.

Conclusion

The US banking system is undeniably under considerable strain, which could potentially cast a shadow over the nation’s economic growth.

While the economy has demonstrated resilience thus far, it’s imperative to consider the longer-term ramifications of the banking sector’s challenges. Prolonged difficulties might result in decreased loan access, impacting both businesses and consumers. Hence, it’s critical to closely monitor the banking sector’s influence on the broader economy in the coming months and years.

