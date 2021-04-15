Research from Ezra, the leading provider of digital coaching has found that Alaska is the hardest working state in America, with Alaskans working nearly six days more a year than the average American.
Alaska Tops As The Hardest Working State
Ezra’s research shows that, on average, Americans are clocking 1,864.8 per year when it comes to work. However, the American work ethic differs drastically from one state to the next.
Alaska ranks top as the hardest working state, with the average Alaskan working 2,001.6 hours a year, 136.8 hours (or 5.7 days) more than the average American.
In contrast, Utah is the state clocking the fewest hours in the workplace each year at just 1,780.8. Residents of Utah are working 84 hours a year less than the average American and a notable 220.8 hours (or 9.2 days) fewer than the average Alaskan.
Where else ranks as the hardest working states of American? The average person in North Dakota works 1,939.2 hours a year, 74.4 more than the national average.
Wyoming (1,934.4), Texas (1,920), Oklahoma (1,910.4), Louisiana (1,905.6) are also some of the hardest-working states, clocking more than 40 additional hours a year when compared to the national average.
South Dakota (1,900.8), Arkansas (1,900.8), Nebraska (1,896) and Mississippi (1,891.2) also rank within the top 10.
At the other end of the work ethic rankings, the average worker in both Oregon and Vermont works an average of 1,819.2 hours a year, 45.6 less than the average American. Vermont, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Montana, Connecticut, California, Michigan and Minnesota also clock some of the lowest total hours worked a year.
The Number Of Hours Worked
Founder of Ezra, Nick Goldberg, commented:
“Data will always provide a black and white view of the world and so it’s important that when using it to form the basis of any decision, you do so with a wider level of influence than the numbers alone.
On paper, Alaska is the hardest working state in America, but the reality is that people in Utah aren’t lazy or work-shy in comparison and there are a whole host of factors at play that can influence the number of hours worked.
These can range from different working cultures or influences of a predominant industry within the state, the average age of the population, the average pay and much much more.”
|Location
|Average hours worked per year
|State average vs National average
|Alaska
|2001.6
|136.8
|North Dakota
|1939.2
|74.4
|Wyoming
|1934.4
|69.6
|Texas
|1920
|55.2
|Oklahoma
|1910.4
|45.6
|Louisiana
|1905.6
|40.8
|South Dakota
|1900.8
|36.0
|Arkansas
|1900.8
|36.0
|Nebraska
|1896
|31.2
|Mississippi
|1891.2
|26.4
|Georgia
|1891.2
|26.4
|Tennessee
|1886.4
|21.6
|North Carolina
|1886.4
|21.6
|West Virginia
|1881.6
|16.8
|Kansas
|1881.6
|16.8
|Colorado
|1881.6
|16.8
|Virginia
|1881.6
|16.8
|Alabama
|1872
|7.2
|South Carolina
|1872
|7.2
|Indiana
|1872
|7.2
|Kentucky
|1867.2
|2.4
|Iowa
|1867.2
|2.4
|Florida
|1867.2
|2.4
|Missouri
|1867.2
|2.4
|Maryland
|1867.2
|2.4
|Arizona
|1862.4
|-2.4
|Wisconsin
|1862.4
|-2.4
|Delaware
|1862.4
|-2.4
|Nevada
|1862.4
|-2.4
|Pennsylvania
|1857.6
|-7.2
|Washington
|1857.6
|-7.2
|New Jersey
|1857.6
|-7.2
|Ohio
|1852.8
|-12.0
|New Hampshire
|1852.8
|-12.0
|Illinois
|1852.8
|-12.0
|Hawaii
|1852.8
|-12.0
|Idaho
|1848
|-16.8
|New York
|1843.2
|-21.6
|New Mexico
|1838.4
|-26.4
|Maine
|1838.4
|-26.4
|Minnesota
|1838.4
|-26.4
|Michigan
|1838.4
|-26.4
|California
|1838.4
|-26.4
|Connecticut
|1833.6
|-31.2
|Montana
|1828.8
|-36.0
|Massachusetts
|1828.8
|-36.0
|Rhode Island
|1824
|-40.8
|Vermont
|1819.2
|-45.6
|Oregon
|1819.2
|-45.6
|Utah
|1780.8
|-84.0
|Average American
|1864.8
|N/A
Source: Ezra
