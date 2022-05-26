After Twelve Years in Davos, Morgan Stanley CEO Claims Not to Know WEF Agenda

Washington, D.C. –Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) CEO James P. Gorman today insisted that even after attending a dozen World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meetings in Davos, he still doesn’t know the agenda of the organization his company funds.

Morgan Stanley CEO Claims Not to Know WEF Agenda

During the company’s annual shareholder meeting, held virtually, Free Enterprise Project (FEP) Associate Ethan Peck submitted this question to Gorman:

Get Our Activist Investing Case Study! Get the entire 10-part series on our in-depth study on activist investing in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or print it out to read anywhere! Sign up below!

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Melvin Capital Decides To Return Capital After Deep Losses Only a few weeks after news leaked that Melvin Capital was looking to restructure its funds, the struggling firm has announced that it would be winding down after a string of severe losses. According to the letter seen by the Financial Times and Bloomberg, Gabe Plotkin, the New York-based hedge fund’s founder, told clients that Read More

Morgan Stanley is a partner of the World Economic Forum (WEF), which openly advocates for transhumanism, abolishing private property, eating bugs, social credit systems and other blatantly Orwellian objectives. Do you share this vision for the future - one that Morgan Stanley shareholders are, in effect, funding? If not, will you end the partnership with WEF?

Gorman responded:

Mr. Peck, I'm not familiar with some of those things that you're suggesting. Certainly I've had no experience of it in my, I think, 12 trips to Davos. I couldn't go this year because it actually is today, I believe, or yesterday.

Listen, the World Economic Forum brings together a variety of opinions from leaders and thought-provoking individuals around the world. There's many platforms expressed there and many points of view - certainly some that I don’t share. But we participate in it because we want to be an agent for constructive dialogue around the globe.

The exchange can be heard here.

"After 'twelve trips to Davos,' James Gorman is unaware of the core tenets of the WEF's agenda?" Peck asked after the meeting. "Either he is clueless and irresponsible with shareholder money, or he is lying. I put my money on lying, since he puts our money in Klaus Schwab’s hands."

"Gorman is full of it," agreed FEP Director Scott Shepard. "The transhumanism of the 'Fourth Industrial Revolution,' and the 'Internet of Bodies,' are not ideas randomly floated by one or two participants; they are the fully endorsed positions of the WEF, in which Gorman admits to being deeply involved on the shareholder dime for quite a long time indeed. It's impossible that he doesn't know that. He also can't help but know that a propertyless future (for peons not invited to the WEF), bug protein and all the rest are WEF-endorsed positions. Meanwhile, can he point to anyone at the WEF who's standing up to say that this is all dystopian nonsense? Or to instances in which the WEF published such contrary thoughts under the WEF banner? He cannot. He is making material misstatements at an annual shareholder meeting to misinform investors. That will not do."

"While I don't buy his performative naivety, even if it was genuine, the board still bears responsibility for how shareholder money is being put to use," added Peck. "Being oblivious is not a sufficient excuse for funding the 'Fourth Industrial Revolution' and 'The Great Reset' - both titles of Klaus Schwab books, by the way."

FEP discussed WEF's agenda, and the corporations and CEOs supporting it, in this year's edition of the Investor Value Voter Guide.

About Free Enterprise Project

Launched in 2007, the National Center's Free Enterprise Project focuses on shareholder activism, the preservation of free markets that respect shareholder and other property rights, and the confluence of big government and big business.