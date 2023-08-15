A Fifth Of Young Investors Get Ideas From Instagram

By Hargreaves Lansdown
Published on
Instagram
  • 21% of investors aged 18-34 get stock tips and market forecasts from Instagram
  • Financial websites are the number one source of investment ideas across all age groups
  • After that people turn to friends and family for stock tips – though less so for men and older investors
  • Older investors aged 55+ most likely group to depend on themselves for investment ideas

Figures from an Opinium Survey of 2,000 people carried out for HL in May 2023.

Young Investors Get Investment Ideas From Instagram

“Where do you get your investment ideas from? A whopping 21% of investors aged 18-34 get stock tips and market forecasts from Instagram, as well as 16% looking at Facebook, 14% sourcing ideas from Reddit and even 8% on TikTok. Unsurprisingly, for those investors aged 55+ those numbers fall to 0%. If you are older, chances are financial companies websites are top of the list of sources, if you’re like 38% of men, and 28% of women. Financial websites were popular across all investor age ranges, geographical regions of the UK and employment status, in fact rising to 46% of people amongst the self-employed.

Other sources of ideas are different amongst different cohorts, with women more likely to ask friends and family for idea and guidance, while men and older investors prefer to trust their own judgement. After that, newspapers and specialised financial publications are a source of ideas across men and women of all ages – though less so with younger investors who prefer to turn to social media for ideas.

Regionally there are few differences – most investors across the UK prefer the same sources for ideas – although people in the East Midlands at 39% and London at 33% trust friends and family for investment ideas far more than those in Wales and the West Midlands at just 17% and 11% respectively! Of course, the most important factor when looking for investment ideas – regardless of your source – is that they are right for you, and your personal financial plan. Those readying themselves for retirement probably shouldn’t be invested in the same portfolio as a Gen Z investor who is in their first job.

Consider your risk appetite, investment horizon and what you may already be invested in before acting on any investment ideas. Ensure a good mix of sectors, regions and styles in your investment portfolio, to help build ballast to weather choppy markets. While engagement with investing should be applauded at any age, taking tips from unregulated or unverified sources, such as social media, should be done with caution. Always take time to do additional due diligence on any ideas. If you are at a pivotal life event – retirement, marriage, becoming a parent, and you are really short of investment ideas, consider getting professional advice before taking the plunge.”

HL Data

  Gender
TotalMaleFemale
Websites of financial companies34%38%28%
Friends and family24%21%29%
I come up with them myself22%28%14%
Newspapers22%25%17%
Specific financial publications19%21%17%
Emails from financial companies11%11%10%
TV9%12%6%
Radio8%8%8%
Facebook8%9%6%
Instagram7%6%10%
Reddit5%7%3%
LinkedIn5%6%4%
TikTok4%5%2%
Other (please specify)17%14%22%
 Age
 18 – 3435 – 5455+
Websites of financial companies32%35%34%
Friends and family27%30%19%
I come up with them myself18%23%24%
Newspapers18%12%29%
Specific financial publications27%13%20%
Emails from financial companies15%11%9%
TV13%13%5%
Radio10%12%5%
Facebook16%12%1%
Instagram21%9%0%
Reddit14%6%0%
LinkedIn12%7%1%
TikTok8%6%0%
Other (please specify)8%14%23%

Article by Emma Wall, head of investment analysis and research, Hargreaves Lansdown

