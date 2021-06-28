5 Ways To Boost Confidence At Work

5 Ways To Boost Confidence At Work
Global research conducted by professional training company Roar! Training has uncovered that only 4% of employees feel confident at work.

Confidence coach Kirsty Hulse has compiled a list of 5 quick ways to combat a crisis of confidence.

  1. Set an ambition to become your own cheerleader. Write it down. Commit to it. We cannot develop confidence overnight, but our intention tells us we are worth a shot.
  2. Create a success spreadsheet. We often focus on what’s ahead, forgetting to reflect on how far we have come. Acknowledge and integrate your growth by consistently logging wins and reminding yourself when you need it.
  3. Ask for feedback. Sometimes, we just need reassurance. Ask those that you can trust around you. “What do you think I do well? What are my talents?” The answers will often surprise you.
  4. Stop saying stop. When we want to be more confident, we tend to say “stop being nervous, stop overthinking.” Instead, think about what you need to start for that to happen. This gives us a directive and moves us from judgement to action.”
  5. Think about who you are when you’re confident. What do you wear? How do you stand? How do you speak? How do you treat others? Have a clear, mental picture and start by trying to embody that for a few moments every day.

The study gives a unique insight into confidence in the workplace. Below are some key findings included in the report.

Boost Confidence At Work

Main Findings

  • Only 4% feel fully confident at work
  • 96% have experienced imposter syndrome
  • 53% have turned down work opportunities due to lack of confidence
  • 86% reported having worked in a toxic work environment in the past
  • 74% said company culture was very important when looking for a job
  • 76% said their employer has a good company culture, but 58% said their expectation of the company culture didn't match the reality
  • 37% said they are expected to work out of hours on a regular basis
  • 71% feel their employer has their best interests at heart

Boost Confidence At Work

Roar! Training Quote

Commenting on the findings Kirsty Hulse, Founder of Roar! Training said "Our workplace findings show just how widespread lack of confidence is and how this is holding us back from our full potential. Boosting confidence isn’t an instant fix, but with the right steps in place, consistency and self belief the 96% of people feeling unconfident could experience transformative results.”

Kirsty continued “The results of our survey show that there is definite room for improvement to ensure that the workplace is a safe, enjoyable space where employees are encouraged and left feeling as confident as possible. Whether external training is needed to put that framework of encouragement and support in place to boost confidence, or company culture needs to be addressed and improved, positive change is very much at the core of what we all need.”

You can read more about the findings here.

