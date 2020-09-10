There are no limits on who can become a great entrepreneur. All you need to do is trust your instinct, have a good support system, and be passionate about your business to start something that could become the next major success. “Mompreneur,” Arda Tashdjian and founder of Little Lady Products, offers her advice to help turn your next big idea into a successful business!

Tips For Starting A Successful Business

Surround Yourself with a Good Support System

It’s crucial to have a good team behind you to bounce ideas off of from time to time. Arda turns to her husband, mom, and sisters to talk out new concepts for her business. Her children are very involved and go back and forth on the different ideas she comes up with. Arda receives first-hand and honest feedback from people who want to see her succeed. She believes you don’t have to be a solo entrepreneur. Don’t be afraid to lean on those around you and ask for advice.

Trust your Instinct

As much as you ask for advice, you need to listen to yourself. Whenever you have a gut feeling that something will work, act on it. There was a time when Arda didn’t get positive feedback on one of the glitter polishes she was developing and was advised not to create it. Instead, she trusted her instinct and decided to move forward with production. It turned out that the glitter polish was one of her best sellers. At the end of the day, make sure you go with what you think is the best option.

Have fun with it!

Yes, it’s a business, and you’re there to make a profit, but the most important thing is to have fun! Arda loves every aspect of her successful business, especially the creative freedom, when choosing her next bestseller’s polish colors. You should be able to enjoy having a business and not take it too seriously. The most rewarding part for Arda is that her kids love to be involved, from choosing color names and scents to helping her pack orders.