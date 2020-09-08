The Senate will be back in session this week after a month-long recess, reigniting hopes for stimulus check negotiations to resume. Though the chances of the next stimulus package and checks have been fading with every passing day, many are still hopeful that both sides will reach a deal. Assuming Congress passes another round of coronavirus stimulus checks, a few groups are likely to benefit more this time.

Groups that may get coronavirus stimulus checks

Even though no deal is reached yet, there are beliefs that Congress could still come up with a relief package. Both Democrats and Republicans have included a provision of $1,200 stimulus checks in their respective proposals. However, both sides have differences over who could qualify for the stimulus checks.

Though nothing is finalized as yet, based on how the talks have progressed so far, there are a few groups that could benefit more from coronavirus stimulus checks this time.

Non-citizen Taxpayers – there are millions of non-US citizens that live in the U.S. and pay taxes to the U.S. government. Most of these people are immigrants that came to the U.S. for a job, but are yet to complete the full immigration process. The CARES Act excluded non-citizen taxpayers, but the HEROES Act promises payment to this group of people in the second round.

Another group of people that suffered in the first round were the American spouses of non-citizens. These Americans also didn’t qualify for the stimulus checks if they filed their taxes jointly with a non-citizen spouse.

Many raised the issue of excluding non-citizen taxpayers and American spouses of non-citizens from the stimulus checks. So, this time both these groups are expected to get coronavirus stimulus checks.

Incarcerated People – even though Americans in prison or jail were not technically disqualified from getting the stimulus checks under the CARES Act, yet they weren’t given the payment. In many cases, the IRS reportedly confiscated the checks sent to incarcerated people. Even though the IRS does not want to give them the stimulus checks, such people will be eligible for the checks in the next round if the language of the bill is not changed. Activists are working to ensure that these people get the money in the next round.

Groups that may get more money

Dependents – the CARES Act left out a few dependents from getting direct payment, including elderly Americans living with family and young adults such as college students. The HEROES Act, however, tries to change that by making all dependents eligible for a payment of $1,200 regardless of age.

The HEALS Act, on the other hand, proposes giving $500 to dependents regardless of their age. However, unlike the HEROES Act, which has a limit of three dependents, the HEALS Act does not put a limit on the number of dependents a family could claim. In either case, more dependents will qualify for the payments if the next package is approved.

People who owe child support – the only debt that the CARES Act allowed to be collected from the stimulus checks was overdue child support. The HEROES Act, however, proposes to change this so that not even child support can reduce the stimulus check amount.