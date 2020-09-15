Congress approved the first stimulus package, the CARES Act, in March. Most people have already received their stimulus checks since then, but some didn’t get the dependent payment they were eligible for. If you are one of them, then you have until September 30 to claim your $500 coronavirus stimulus check payment for a dependent.

Deadline for coronavirus stimulus check payment for dependent

Under the CARES Act, those with dependents under the age of 17 were eligible for a payment of $500. However, many who were eligible for the dependent payment didn’t get it possibly due to some technical issues on the IRS’ side.

Such users now have about two weeks to claim the payment. Those who believe they are eligible for the $500 coronavirus stimulus check payment have until September 30 to use the IRS' Non-Filers Tool to get their data to the agency. They can also use the tool to correct any information.

According to CNET, such users can also use the Free File Fillable Forms site. To use the site, you first need to create an account (if you don’t already have one). Then you need to fill out the form with information including name, mailing and email addresses, date of birth, your Social Security Number, and the Social Security Number of the qualifying child.

Further, you also need to provide your driver's license or state ID. You can also enter your bank account information to get the direct deposit. After you submit the form, you get a confirmation email and the details are passed on to the IRS.

Why did many not get the dependent payment?

The IRS says it would start issuing the $500 payment to the eligible users who meet the application deadline, from October. Except for using the tool (or form), the eligible users need not do anything else. Once you give the information to the IRS, you can get the update on the payment from the IRS Get My Payment webpage.

The IRS had several issues that prevented many from getting the $500 coronavirus stimulus check payment for a dependent. One issue was due to the language of the CARES Act. The CARES Act promised payment to only those below 17 years. However, it left out millions of young adults aged 17 to 24, who were claimed as dependents on a tax return.

Moreover, a technical glitch at the IRS website also prevented many who used the Non-Filers Tool before May 17 to get the $500 coronavirus stimulus check payment. Last month, the IRS first said that it would address issues for those who didn’t get the $500 dependent payment.

In an announcement last month, the IRS said it "will issue $500 per qualifying child to eligible individuals who used the Non-Filers tool before May 17, 2020, and claimed at least one qualifying child."

Those who miss this September 30 deadline will need to wait until next year to claim the $500 coronavirus stimulus check payment for dependents.