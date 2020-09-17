“If Our Businesses Fail, America Fails” – A Call For Unity

“If Our Businesses Fail, America Fails” Small Businesses Call For Unity, Action In Powerful New Video

Know more about Russia than your friends: Get our free ebook on how the Soviet Union became Putin's Russia.

Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Reston, VA, September 17, 2020 -- A growing coalition of small business owners calling themselves the Alliance to Save the American Dream has released a powerful new video detailing the financial and emotional toll they have faced as a result of the COVID-19 lockdowns. The video, set over solemn footage of empty, devastated businesses, is narrated by entrepreneurs who obeyed early lockdown guidelines, hoping to flatten the curve. Even after doing all the right things, they now face financial ruin and the devastation of their dreams, which they’d spent decades or even lifetimes building.

#MICUS: Value Managers Say Their Style Is Far From Over Note of Chuck Bath, David Wallack, and Ramona Persaud's presentation from the 2020 Morningstar Investment Conference. Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Dead Again? Value Managers Say Their Style Is Far From Over For more than a decade, large value has been one of the most difficult factors to own. Moderator Linda Abu Read More

Business Owners Calling For Unity Saying, "If Our Businesses Fail, America Fails"

“We don’t want people to die, but we also need to know how to survive,” says the video’s narration, as countless empty locations flash across the screen. The video ends with the most important and declarative point, “If our businesses fail, America fails.”

The Alliance’s co-Founder and President, Victor Rogers, owner of a marketing and brand development business that aids in event promotion and creative in Northern Virginia notes, “we have to be part of finding solutions because we know our businesses and industries better than any politician or policy wonk.”

These business owners hope that, by starting this new alliance, they can finally get some answers on how to survive these unprecedented times, answers they say are not forthcoming from a government they feel has largely abandoned them.

Virginia-based filmmaker, Colin Mason, co-Founder of the Alliance added, “I was appalled when I realized that, even though they’ve been talking big talk, the government wasn’t actually that concerned about the small businesses who were dropping like flies all around us. And all I could think of was a video, some way to amplify their voices and make sure they knew they weren’t alone.”

Mason continued, “Victor and I have been working together for clients’ digital brand awareness needs for over five years now so we were used to our mission-based focus and we just knew that this needed to be something more than just a video.”

“The unique thing about the Alliance to Save the American Dream is that we are not some Think Tank or policy experts. We just know the business mindset and communities we serve and we have a vested interest in keeping our doors open not just for our livelihoods but also for our economy and for the families of our employees. We realized that guidance is going to have to come from the one resource we still have: each other. And until now, there wasn’t a centralized place to do that,” Rogers noted.

The three main goals of the Alliance to Save the American Dream:

Develop an Ideas Factory to give businesses and industries a centralized place to share innovative ideas that must be considered to sustain business operations and then sharing those ideas within the conversation and for policy leaders; Build a unique Resources portal for small businesses to go to for answers or resources that address a wide range of issues or challenges; Offer new networking opportunities for small business owners while also giving them a platform to share their own personal stories.

Rogers also noted that, “this isn’t the last pandemic and, again, we need to be part of the conversation.”

Unity is the only thing that will solve these issues right now and the Alliance to Save the American Dream has the potential to be a big part of that solution.

The Alliance to Save the American Dream’s mission statement and other details, including the video that started it all, can be found at www.savetheamericandream.com