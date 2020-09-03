Who is blocking coronavirus stimulus checks for Americans?

Americans desperately need another relief package. However, despite weeks of negotiations, Democrats and Republicans haven’t been able to reach a deal. And, if you want to know one person who is blocking your coronavirus stimulus checks, it is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Who is blocking coronavirus stimulus checks?

Meadows, on Wednesday, claimed that Pelosi is purposefully delaying stimulus checks for Americans. The Chief of Staff said that "Pelosi continues to make sure that she stands in the way” not just of Republicans, but a lot of Democrats as well.

According to Meadows, a lot of Democrats are urging the speaker to resume negotiations “in a meaningful way,” but she is not.

"It's time that she gets serious about helping [people]. We invite her back to the table to hopefully help the American people," Meadows told Fox News.

A few days back, Meadows also criticized Pelosi for rejecting the $1.3 trillion proposal. Meadows, who proposed this package to Pelosi last week, said that he talked with the speaker on the $1.3 trillion proposal, but she is insisting on a $2.2 trillion package.

Talking about the $2.2 trillion offer, Meadows suggested that it is unclear. “And even on her $2.2 trillion counteroffer she can’t tell the American people, nor me, what is in that," he said.

Further, he said that Pelosi would “rather have them have nothing than to give way on what her fantasy might be.”

President Donald Trump has also been blaming Pelosi for blocking coronavirus stimulus checks.

Pelosi wants $2.2 trillion for relief package

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also pinned the blame for no compromise on the coronavirus stimulus package and checks on Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer. Mnuchin said that the economy has partially recovered, but more work needs to be done.

Mnuchin even had a talk with Pelosi on Tuesday, but no progress was made. The major sticking point is the cost of the package.

"Unfortunately, Sen. Schumer and Speaker Pelosi do not want to sit down at the negotiating table unless we publicly agree on a top line,” Mnuchin said.

According to the Treasury Secretary, the way forward is to pass the provisions that both sides agree on, adding that standalone legislation on Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) would get "overwhelming support."

Pelosi, on the other hand, blames the White House and Republicans for blocking the coronavirus stimulus package and checks. She says the talks collapsed because the administration officials “do not understand the gravity of the problem” facing the country.

Presently, the Senate is on recess and is scheduled to return after the Labor Day holiday. Any negotiation or development on the next relief package is not expected this week. Also, next week, the GOP is expected to come up with a smaller $500 billion coronavirus relief package.