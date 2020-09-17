The Best Cities For Working From Home

Many Americans are forced to work from home due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing many companies to close their offices. It’s caused the number of people working remotely to increase dramatically. Working remotely is expected to continue since many companies announcing they will allow their employees to continue working from home till 2021 or indefinitely. With the possibility of working from anywhere, it’s now more important than ever to choose where to live. Some cities are better for working from home because they better accommodate this new work lifestyle.

Best Cities For Working From Home

The analysts at AdvisorSmith examined 2,493 U.S. cities to find the best small, medium, and large cities to work from home. During their research, they analyzed five essential factors for working from home: the availability of high-speed internet, housing prices, crime levels, parkland, and weather.

Internet quality is crucial for working from home. High-speed internet helps remote workers stay productive and connected during Zoom calls, online chats, and uploading files. With workers no longer commuting to the office, living in a city with low housing prices is beneficial for saving money. Workers also want to live and work in a safe area.

Since many health experts have believed outdoor activities are less likely to spread COVID-19, AdvisorSmith took into account parkland and suitable weather conditions to help workers maintain social distancing.

The study found that the best small, midsize, and large cities to work from home were Fairview Park, OH, Chesapeake, VA, and Scottsdale, AZ. All three cities had low crime rates, moderate to warm weather, average housing prices, widespread access to high-speed broadband, and substantial parkland per resident.

Scottsdale had 93 percent, Chesapeak had 98 percent, and Fairview Park had 99% of residents with access to two or more broadband providers offering 100 Mbps internet connections.

The best states to work from home that occupied most of the top spots were Texas and California. California occupied 10 spots and Texas four.

None of the top cities on AdvisorSmith’s list were located in major tech hubs, despite technology companies being the most likely to have people working from home.