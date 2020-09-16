It’s time to ditch the 401(k) plans that many Americans rely on to save for retirement, says Pamela Yellen, financial investigator, two-time New York Times best-selling author, and long-time critic of the 401(k).

The No. 1 Reason to Dump Your 401(k) Plan: Totally Unpredictable Future Tax Liability

Retirement planning experts increasingly note that one of the biggest appeals of the 401(k) - the ability to make contributions with untaxed dollars in exchange for tax-deferred growth and withdrawals - is disappearing. Pamela explains why.

“The national debt was already skyrocketing before the pandemic spurred the biggest fiscal stimulus programs in history,” she notes. “And a surge in unemployment has lowered tax revenue for federal and state governments.

“What do governments typically do to counter budget deficits? They raise taxes, of course! And as taxes rise, deferring them in a 401(k) plan or IRA means you’ll pay more later – potentially a lot more.”

Even before the pandemic, people were losing 25% to 33% of the value of their 401(k) to taxes, Pamela notes.

“Most people are shocked when it happens because they forget they’ll owe the IRS taxes on every penny they’ve put in and every penny of growth they’ve deferred,” she says.

Because no one knows what tax rates will be in the future, no one saving in a tax-deferred 401(k), IRA or investment account can know what their retirement account(s) will actually be worth when they want to tap into them, Pamela says. She shares six additional reasons the 401(k) has failed, including:

The Employer Match

The employer match turns out not to be “free money” after all. Companies that offer matches simply make up for it by paying less, the Center for Retirement Research found.

Advantages of this savings strategy include:

Guaranteed, predictable annual growth regardless of what's happening in the markets.

A 160-year-plus track record of positive growth that historically has been significantly greater than savings or money market accounts and CDs.

Security and safety — it’s highly regulated, backed by a multi-layer safety net, and bypasses Wall Street.

“Life has plenty of uncertainties and unpredictability without adding the worry of whether your retirement savings will be there when you need them,” Pamela says.

About the Author: Pamela Yellen is founder of Bank On Yourself, a financial investigator and the author of two New York Times best-selling books. Readers can get a free copy of her latest book, "Rescue Your Retirement: Five Wealth-Killing Traps of 401(k)s, IRAs and Roth Plans — and How to Avoid Them" here for a limited time.

To learn more, visit her online press kit, www.pamelayellen.onlinepresskit247.com and the public site www.bankonyourself.com.