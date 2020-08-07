The whole world is at home practicing social distancing to avoid the pandemic situation from worsening. COVID-19 has forced all of us to become ever more sedentary, the effects of which will be seen in many years to come. With public places like parks and gyms shut, it’s tough to imagine how gym enthusiasts and health-conscious Americans are keeping up with their fitness goals.

We did some digging only to find that the citizens of the US are finding innovative ways to stay active and healthy. A recent survey by Piplsay revealed that Americans are staying fit by curbing their junk food intake and exercising more. 66 percent of Americans have stopped eating out or ordering food during this period. Not just this, 42 percent of US citizens are ardently following a fitness regimen to keep fit.

Increased Availability Of Home Gym Equipment

As the pandemic continues to worsen, an increasing number of people believe that gyms will soon be a thing of the past. Also, the increased availability of online fitness tutorials and home gym equipment is encouraging fitness-conscious individuals to workout from the comfort of their homes.

A recent survey by Freeletics of 2000 Americans found that three in four Americans preferred at-home fitness options to meet their fitness goals and improve their mental health. Here are a few other interesting findings -

74 percent of Americans used at least one fitness app during the quarantine period.

60 percent plan to cancel their expensive gym memberships.

Over the past three months, Americans invested $95.79 on an average in at-home fitness equipment, the popular ones being resistance bands, dumbbells, exercise bikes, and treadmills.

All the statistics presented above point towards the increasing trend of home gyms. Just like working from home, working out from home has become the new normal.

Having a dedicated fitness area at home allows people to stick to their at-home fitness routine while reaping its mental and physical benefits. Home gym equipment offers more flexibility than public gyms while sheltering in place.

Not to forget, the increasing popularity of fitness brands, boutiques, coaches, and apps that deliver top-class fitness programs to subscribers, regardless of region. There are tons of options available today for engaging and on-demand fitness videos. This trend is only expected to grow.

All this explains why Americans have been bulking up fitness equipment to set up home gyms that support their fitness goals. An infographic shared by Rubcorp shares that there was a 344 percent increase in home fitness equipment purchase.

Source: Rubcorp

With no gyms and fitness boutiques to train, fitness-conscious souls have no choice but to adapt to these new conditions and get the gym home. If you are planning to set up a home gym begin by asking yourself these questions.

What are your fitness goals?

What workout do you enjoy most?

What’s your budget?

Where will you put all your equipment? Do you a room or corner to spare? What type of fitness flooring do you have? Will it sustain the shock of heavyweights or intensive workouts? How high is the room ceiling (in case overload lifting will be a part of your fitness regimen)?

How techy you are? If you prefer online-based workouts, you will have to consider investing in smart machines and a good-quality audio/video system.

Take a look at this infographic by Rubcorp which compiles all the information and statistics related to setting up a home gym. It also offers valuable advice on the top home gym equipment you should invest in. Before filling your online cart with the most commonly-purchased fitness equipment, refer to this infographic to make an informed decision.

Infographic source: Rubcorp