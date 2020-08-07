DoorDash Encouraging Support For The RESTAURANTS Act

DoorDash Generates Over 60,000 Letters of Support For the RESTAURANTS Act In First-Ever Advocacy Campaign to Customers

Get The Full Ray Dalio Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Ray Dalio in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Over 30,000 DoorDash Customers Took Action Today, Sending Over 325 Messages Per Minute to Congress in Support of $120 Billion Independent Restaurant Revitalization Fund Amidst Ongoing COVID-19 Relief Negotiations

Andrew Feldstein departs from BlueMountain [Letter] Andrew Feldstein of BlueMountain has decided to leave the fund. He has integrated BlueMountain into Assured Investment Management in preparation for the next phase of his life. Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more In an email sent to investors and obtained by ValueWalk, SORRY! This content is exclusively for paying members. SIGN UP Read More

Morgan Freeman Television Ad This Week Contributed to a 37% Increase in Messages to Congress from IRC supporters on www.SaveRestaurants.com

DoorDash Sends An Email To Customers Advocating For The Passage Of The RESTAURANTS Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, in partnership with the Independent Restaurant Coalition, food delivery platform DoorDash sent an email to customers advocating for the passage of the RESTAURANTS Act, a bill that would establish a $120 billion fund for independent restaurants and bars devastated by the COVID-19 economic shutdown. This is the first time DoorDash asked their customers to take action, and in just six hours the campaign drove over 30,000 of the tech company’s users to contact their representatives regarding the bill, averaging five emails to Congress per second.

"We can't just takeout, we must take action to save our favorite independent restaurants," said the Independent Restaurant Coalition. "We're thrilled that DoorDash is encouraging millions across the country to contact Congress and voice support for the RESTAURANTS Act, which now has almost 200 supporters from both parties and on both sides of the Hill. Leaders in the White House and on Capitol Hill are debating the next round of COVID-19 relief while the situation for independent restaurants grows more dire. One in three restaurants are at risk of closing at the end of the year without specific relief from Congress, and DoorDash is doing everything they can to stop that from happening."

More than 60,000 messages have been sent to Congress using DoorDash’s tool. The email campaign has been the most successful activation of merchants ever for DoorDash: the platform’s partner restaurants sent nearly 5,000 emails to Members of Congress. This is DoorDash's first customer activation and the most ever of any campaign they’ve run in terms of messages sent.

New Ad

Earlier this week, DoorDash also worked with the IRC to release a new ad asking the public to contact their representatives on behalf of the RESTAURANTS Act. The ad, narrated by actor Morgan Freeman and produced by Chef Andrew Zimmern’s Emmy-Winning production company Intuitive Content, has received widespread engagement online and will air in several states across the country. Following the ad’s release on Monday, the IRC has seen a 37% increase in messages sent to Congress through its RESTAURANTS Act advocacy tool.

DoorDash’s push comes as the RESTAURANTS Act sees major momentum against the backdrop of intense congressional negotiations on the next round of federal relief for small businesses. The bill now has the support of 161 cosponsors in the House of Representatives, with 18 joining in the last week alone. In the Senate, 25 cosponsors have lent their support to the bill, with 10 signing on in just the past week.

In July, several major U.S. corporations including American Express, The Coca-Cola Company, Delta Air Lines, Hyatt Hotels, Resy, Sysco, and US Foods along with over 215 farmers, distributors, distillers, and other businesses announced their support for the RESTAURANTS Act. According to a recent economic report from Compass Lexecon, restaurants’ and bars’ suppliers employ over five million workers across the country.

The Independent Restaurant Coalition was formed by chefs and independent restaurant owners across the country.