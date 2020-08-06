COVID-19’s Impact on Independent Restaurants [Survey]

TOMORROW AT 10 AM ET: James Beard Foundation and Prominent Restaurateurs Release New Survey Results on COVID-19’s Impact on Independent Restaurants and Bars

James Beard Foundation CEO Clare Reichenbach, Joined By Independent Restaurant Coalition Chefs Nina Compton, Ouita Michel, and Andrew Zimmern, Will Join a Call Tomorrow to Discuss What Congress Needs to Do Now to Protect 16 Million Workers

Press Dial-in: (833) 756-7475; Conference ID: 6868809

New Survey Results Highlight The Impact Of COVID-19 On Independent Restaurants

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Tomorrow, August 6 at 10 a.m. ET, the James Beard Foundation, in collaboration with the Independent Restaurant Coalition (IRC), will unveil findings of a new nationwide survey of independent restaurant and bar owners, who are reporting dire circumstances for their businesses as the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown enters its sixth month. The results paint a picture of a devastated industry facing a crisis with no end in sight. In fact, a recent report from restaurant consultancy Aaron Allen & Associates noted that one in three U.S. restaurants could close this year as a result of the pandemic.

The survey results come ahead of Friday’s expected jobs report from the Department of Labor, and as Congress debates the next relief package from the federal government. Last week, the Senate Majority’s draft COVID19 relief package, dubbed the HEALS Act, did not include any direct aid for the food and beverage industry.

Briefing Call Details

WHO: Nina Compton — IRC leadership team member and owner of Bywater American Bistro and Compère Lapin in New Orleans, LA

Ouita Michel - Owner or Ouita Michel’s Family of Restaurants, which operates several restaurants across Kentucky, including Holly Hill Inn (Midway), Wallace Station (Versailles), The Midway Bakery and Cafe (Midway), Windy Corner Market and Restaurant (Lexington), Smithtown Seafood (Lexington), Glenn's Creek Café, Woodford Reserve Distillery (Versailles), Honeywood (Lexington), Zim’s Cafe (Lexington), and Holly Hill Events (Midway)

Clare Reichenbach - CEO of the James Beard Foundation

Andrew Zimmern - founding member of the Independent Restaurant Coalition, host of James Beard award-winning What’s Eating America and Bizarre Foods; and partner in Lucky Cricket and several other restaurants in Minneapolis, MN

WHAT: Briefing on findings from a newly-released survey of restaurant owners by the James Beard Foundation and what Congress needs to do to ensure the survival of 500,000 independent restaurants

WHEN: TOMORROW: Thursday, August 6 at 10 a.m. ET

WHERE: Press Dial-in: (833) 756-7475; Conference ID: 6868809

The Independent Restaurant Coalition was formed by chefs and independent restaurant owners across the country who have built a grassroots movement to secure vital protections for the nation’s 500,000 independent restaurants and the more than 11 million restaurant workers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The Coalition’s leadership team includes Tyler Akin, José Andrés, Kevin Boehm, Sean Brock, Katie Button, Andrew Carmellini, Ashley Christensen, Jeanie Chunn, Amanda Cohen, Tom Colicchio, Nina Compton, Rosa Garcia, Suzanne Goin, Gregory Gourdet, Will Guidara, Mason Hereford, Sam Kass, Max Katzenberg, Mike Lata, Camilla Marcus, Ivy Mix, Kwame Onwuachi, Patrick Phelan, Erika Polmar, Naomi Pomeroy, Steven Satterfield, Michael Shemtov, Nancy Silverton, Frank Stitt, Bobby Stuckey, Robert St. John, Caroline Styne, Jill Tyler, and Andrew Zimmern.