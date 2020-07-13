Twitterati complain over delay in coronavirus stimulus checks

The first half of July is almost over with no sign of the next stimulus checks. This is not surprising as it has already been known that any decision on the next stimulus package would come later this month. However, many Americans are growing impatient and want Congress to approve the stimulus checks now. Many such people have taken to Twitter and other social media platforms to complain about the delay in the next coronavirus stimulus checks.

Get Our Activist Investing Case Study! Get the entire 10-part series on our in-depth study on activist investing in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or print it out to read anywhere! Sign up below!

Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Twitter users complain about coronavirus stimulus checks

The IRS started sending out the first economic impact payments (EIP) in April. The EIP included a one-time check of up to $1200 to eligible Americans. Many used the money to pay rent, bills and groceries.

Q2 Hedge Funds Portable Database Now LIVE!!! Letters, Conferences, Slides And More [UPDATED 7/13 14:48 EST] Simply click the menu below to perform sorting functions. This page was just created on 7/1/2020 we will be updating it on a very frequent basis over the next three months (usually at LEAST daily), please come back or bookmark the page. As always we REALLY really appreciate legal letters and tips on hedge funds Read More

It’s been almost three months since Congress approved the CARES Act. The situation hasn’t changed much since then. Many are still dealing with reduced hours or unemployment. Thus, they are waiting eagerly for the next round of stimulus checks.

So far, however, they haven’t gotten anything conclusive except for assurances. This has caused many to complain and joke about the next coronavirus stimulus checks. Such complaints from users just reinforce the need for another round of stimulus checks.

Twitter is filled with posts where some people are seriously asking Congress to come up with stimulus checks fast as they need it badly. Many others also want Congress to pass the next direct payments, but are requesting it in their own fun way.

Here are some of the tweets from users:

“So uh is there any reason we haven't got a second stimulus check or does America just suck that much,” a Twitter user said.

“Can we have a Fauci figure but for explaining to congress that we desperately need more stimulus checks,” another user tweeted.

“people should be on their 3rd, 4th, 5th stimulus check by now. I don't even know what to say anymore about the human rights catastrophe we're in,” read another tweet.

Hurry up and pass out the 2nd wave of stimulus checks before they lock you up https://t.co/yIKWOKVazd — LIBRAnden (@ChiGuy1742) July 9, 2020

Realizing we ain’t getting that second stimulus check pic.twitter.com/vxgRgYh7vr — CJ (@cdgreer_) July 10, 2020

Growing support for second stimulus checks

There has been support for another round of stimulus checks from almost all corners, including President Donald Trump. Recently, over 150 top economists also made a call for recurring stimulus checks, noting that the economy needs it.

A study by Columbia University estimated that the poverty level in the U.S. would have jumped to about 16% if there were no stimulus checks. The poverty level was 12.8% before the coronavirus pandemic. A separate study from the Center on Poverty and Social Policy notes that the checks and job benefits would account for up to $500 billion in income transfer this year.

These studies, along with the Twitter users’ complaints, would certainly support the case for second coronavirus stimulus checks when the Senate reconvenes on July 20. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already said that any decision on the next stimulus will come later this month. He also assured that they are considering another round of stimulus checks.