Senate Relief Bill Helps Trump, Not Workers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Yesterday, Senate GOP lawmakers released their new relief bill — though the legislation seems to be more focused on providing relief to President Trump and his allies than to working Americans.

Senate Relief Bill Does Not Help Essential Workers

As COVID-19 continues to ravage the country and the economy remains in flux, millions of Americans sit on the brink of losing their enhanced unemployment benefits from the CARES Act. But rather than prioritize supporting workers and their families, these senators seem to want to use the HEALS Act to throw money at the interests of President Trump and his allies — while also slashing the enhanced unemployment insurance by more than half and failing to provide hazard pay for essential workers.

“Once again, Senate lawmakers put forth a bill that puts the interests of President Trump and wealthy corporate executives ahead of working Americans and their families,” said Kyle Herrig, president of Accountable.US. “With the pandemic worsening, workers need more help, not less. Lawmakers shouldn’t be using this as another opportunity to score points with the president or their wealthy and well-connected friends.”

Among other Trump priorities, the bill includes the construction of the new FBI headquarters — a pet project for President Trump that even his Senate allies are struggling to defend — and a full tax deduction on business meals, a boon for corporate executives and, potentially, for the Trump organization.

Accountable.US is a nonpartisan watchdog group that exposes corruption across all levels of government.