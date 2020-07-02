Consumer Confidence Runs High in Trump Administration Economy

By
Dan Celia
-
0

Consumer Confidence Is Running Higher Than Expected

PHILADELPHIA - Consumer confidence in the economy and in President Trump is running higher than expected amid a pandemic and partial economic shutdown, according to nationally syndicated host and biblical investing authority Dan Celia.

The consumer confidence index clocked in at 96.2 in June, a higher score than during the first six years of the Obama administration and well within range of the 100-plus score the Trump administration has registered—confirming that consumer satisfaction remains central to the U.S. economy, Celia says.

No End In Sight

"When you look at the numbers that President Trump has achieved in the consumer confidence index, it’s an astronomical feat, and it looks like there is no end in sight, despite being in the middle of a national health crisis, with the economy just starting to get wound back up, running on only two cylinders,” Celia said. “Pollsters can continue to say what they want. But the fact is that consumers still are very confident in this economy and in this president.

“Just let me remind you that we are consumer-driven economy,” Celia continued. “Everything is about consumers. It’s not about politics. I know that breaks the heart of Progressives. It’s about consumers. And it’s not about oil, and it’s not about the markets. It’s about consumers, and it will likely be about consumers as long as we have a free market capitalist system.”

Celia discusses these and other global and economic headlines on his daily, three-hour Financial Issues program, heard on more than 660 radio stations and several television networks nationwide, including FISM.TV, viewed on several post-cable television platforms and online.

Dan Celia
https://financialissues.org/
Dan Celia is the CEO and President of Financial Issues Stewardship Ministries. Married to Registered Nurse, Yvonne, in 1980, Dan has two married daughters, is blessed with sons-in law who love the Lord, and has seven grandchildren. Dan has worked for 35 years as an entrepreneur and businessman, starting eight corporations and co-founder of two others. In 1999 Dan sold his Small Trust Company (managing over 900 million dollars) to go into Ministry. Dan has developed and uses a biblically-responsible system of financial management with great success. He started a radio ministry in 1997 as a part time ministry and has seen the Lord expand and bless this ministry to his current full-time ministry. Dan has interviewed newsmakers and pundits like Steve Forbes, Ben Stein, T. Boone Pickens, Tony Perkins, John Alison, Rayola Dougher API, Congressmen, Senators and Presidential candidates. He is proud of his partnership with the American Family Association where he serves as a board member. Dan is now on over 640 stations three hours daily, NRB TV, BizTV, Dove TV and CBN Life Style Network. Financial Issues is heard in every state in America and throughout the internet globally. Financial Issues has supporters from over 17 countries. Dan is a Regular Weekly Contributor to Townhall.com (the number 1 source for conservative news and analyzation). Dan has been a guest on Fox Business, Bloomberg, Salem Radio, Family Net, 700 Club,and many others . He is a conference speaker, author of six books, publishes a weekly newsletter and has been Executive Producer of several video productions and FISM TV is producing original family friendly content and other video projects all keeping with in FISM’s Christian world view.