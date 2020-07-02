Dan Celia: Consumer Confidence Runs High in Trump Administration Economy; ‘No End in Sight’

Consumer Confidence Is Running Higher Than Expected

PHILADELPHIA - Consumer confidence in the economy and in President Trump is running higher than expected amid a pandemic and partial economic shutdown, according to nationally syndicated host and biblical investing authority Dan Celia.

The consumer confidence index clocked in at 96.2 in June, a higher score than during the first six years of the Obama administration and well within range of the 100-plus score the Trump administration has registered—confirming that consumer satisfaction remains central to the U.S. economy, Celia says.

No End In Sight

"When you look at the numbers that President Trump has achieved in the consumer confidence index, it’s an astronomical feat, and it looks like there is no end in sight, despite being in the middle of a national health crisis, with the economy just starting to get wound back up, running on only two cylinders,” Celia said. “Pollsters can continue to say what they want. But the fact is that consumers still are very confident in this economy and in this president.

“Just let me remind you that we are consumer-driven economy,” Celia continued. “Everything is about consumers. It’s not about politics. I know that breaks the heart of Progressives. It’s about consumers. And it’s not about oil, and it’s not about the markets. It’s about consumers, and it will likely be about consumers as long as we have a free market capitalist system.”

