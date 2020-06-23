The New Normal Reveals the Fears of Non-Essential Workers

While essential workers have borne the brunt of the “new normal”, there’s an untold story for non-essential workers.

Know more about Russia than your friends: Get our free ebook on how the Soviet Union became Putin's Russia.

Q1 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

On Blind, an anonymous professional network with 3.6+MM verified users, there was an influx of posts regarding COVID-19, layoffs, and other challenges tied to the pandemic. Below are key learnings from the perspective of non-essential workers:

Ben Graham VII 2020 Annual Conference: Gotham, Ariel And More Ben Graham VII Annual Conference, a two-day virtual conference, presented in partnership with Fordham University’s Gabelli Center for Global Security Analysis. Q1 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more The Ben Graham VII Annual Conference is the latest installment of CFA Society New York’s serialized, marquee (value investment) event. Conference Dates: Wed. June 17 Read More

Non-Essential Workers: Key Learnings as of May (~2,000 responses)

Q1: In response to the novel coronavirus, work has been divided into two categories: essential and non-essential. Which category do you fall into?

27% of professionals answered “I'm not considered essential or I don't think I am, but I'm still working. My work doesn't feel particularly important or meaningful.” Overall, tech professionals (33%) feel they are more essential than finance professionals (28%). 40% of Microsoft professionals state that “ I'm not considered essential or I don't think I am, but I'm still working and my work feels important and meaningful.”

32% of professionals consider themselves to be essential workers 50% of Intel Corporation professionals consider themselves to be essential 30% of Amazon professionals consider themselves to be essential



Q2: Are you concerned about your job security for the near future?

30% of professionals who answered “I'm not considered essential or I don't think I am, but I'm still working. My work doesn't feel particularly important or meaningful” are constantly worried about their job security 27.5% of Uber professionals are constantly worried about their job security 40% of Google professionals are “not at all” worried about their job security 55% of Microsoft professionals are occasionally worried about their job security

or I don't think I am, but I'm still working. My work doesn't feel particularly important or meaningful” are

As this “new normal” continues, the fears of non-essential workers range from relevance, job security, and existential feelings. We hope to use our platform to amplify the voices of the everyday professionals who are not in the frontlines, but still at work. Would you be interested in sharing their stories?