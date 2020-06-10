Macy’s Refuses To Protect Workers During Reopening – Union To Step In

Macy’s Inc. Deems Workforce in White Plains Too Small to Perform a Critical Health and Safety Prevention Measure

RWDSU Local 1-S Will Check All Members Temperatures as Workers Report to Their Shifts Each Day to Protect Union Members Working In The Covid-19 Pandemic

WHAT: On June 12, 2020, Local 1-S of the The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), which represents about 4,300 Macy’s Inc. workers in the New York area will perform critical temperature checks of union members as they report to their first shift during the re-opening of the retail industry.

Macy's Refuse To Perform Temperature Checks Of Workers

After Macy's Inc. refused to perform temperature checks of workers at two of its smaller stores (White Plains and Parkchester) as they reopen, RWDSU Local 1-S decided that it had no choice but to step up to perform this important testing itself - because the company was abdicating this important responsibility to its workers, customers and the public.

RWDSU Local 1-S members will be available to speak to the media, while RWDSU union representatives will be on site to perform critical temperature checks of workers, in one of many negotiated terms between Macy’s Inc. and the union to protect workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHO: Macy’s workers in White Plains, New York, Mike Jones (RWDSU Local 1-S Vice President), and RWDSU Local 1-S union representatives.

WHEN: Friday, June 12, 2020 10:30 AM -11:15 AM EDT

(NOTE: The press availability for this event will begin just ahead of the morning shift start time, this is an approximate end time to the best of our knowledge, please be patient as the time for worker availability may vary on the morning of. All worker interview requests MUST be made to Mike Jones on site the morning-of, in your RSVP please note your desire for worker interviews so we can prepare. )

WHERE: Macy’s Galleria Mall 100 Main Street, White Plains, NY 10601

(NOTE: Temperature checks will be happening by the two large garage bay doors.)

Additional Background:

The RWDSU, which represents thousands of retail workers across the northeast, has been calling on Macy’s Inc. to do better by their workers throughout the COVID-19 crisis and as it enters contract negotiations:

Angella Harding, President of Local 1-S of the RWDSU, issued the following statement:

“For Macy’s Inc. to consider workers at smaller stores more expendable than at their flagship Herald Square and their larger stores is inexcusable. The safety of our members in White Plains and Parkchester is just as important not only to their own safety, but to the safety of their community as any other store. The union will continue to step in and provide critical health and safety measures that protect not just our members but shoppers as well in the COVID-19 crisis, but it is shameful Macy’s won’t take this simple but critical step to protect its entire workforce. Let me be clear, our union will not stand for any inequity in the protection of workers in the workplace now, nor ever.”

RELEVANT RWDSU LOCAL 1-S REOPENING AGREEMENT LANGUAGE:

Wellness Checks

Colleagues must complete wellness checks before each shift.

Colleagues must take their temperature at home. If the temperature is 100.4°F or higher or if the colleague is experiencing flu-like symptoms or otherwise feeling unwell, the Colleague may not work their shift. The Colleagues may use paid time off or in certain locations, available sick/safe time and may reach out to Colleague Support for assistance. In Herald Square and Queens Center, temperature checks will occur in store at the start of the colleagues shift. Colleagues who test over 100.4°F will not be allowed to work, and will be sent home. They will be entitled to PTO or sick benefits, and shall not be issued attendance points.

For Parkchester and White Plains, Local 1-S will provide temperature checks at the colleague entrance. Local 1-S President and Macy’s Vice President, Principal Labor Strategy Leader will sidebar negotiate the details of how this will take place.

When colleague arrives to work, a wellness check will be conducted and recorded.

The questionnaire portion of the wellness check will be completed while the colleague is on the “on the clock”.

The designated People Leader will ask a series of questions – known as Wellness Checks – to ensure the safety of everyone in the store (the responses to the series of questions is personal and will not be recorded). Did you take your temperature before you left for work today? Was your temperature below 100.4°F/38°C? Are you free from all of the following symptoms: new or worsening cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, chills, muscle pain, headache, or runny nose? Can you confirm that you have NOT had close and prolonged contact with a person who was lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 to your best knowledge? (The CDC defines close contact as being within 6 feet of someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 for a prolonged period of time, 10 minutes or more, within the last 14 days)

If the colleague answers “yes” to all questions, they should immediately wash or sanitize their hands, ensure they have a face mask on, and proceed to their work area. And if the colleague answers no to any one of the three questions, they should be sent home and should be paid for the time it took to conduct the wellness check. If a colleague is sent home due to the outcome of the wellness check, the colleague’s attendance will not be adversely affected.

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) represents 100,000 members throughout the United States. The RWDSU is affiliated with the United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW). For more information, please visit our website at www.rwdsu.org, Facebook:/RWDSU.UFCW Twitter:@RWDSU.