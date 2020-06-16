Dexamethasone: Covid-19 treatment triggered a rally in stocks

Commenting on the off-the-shelf steroid dexamethasone as a treatment for Covid-19 and trading at mid day, Gorilla Trades strategist Ken Berman said:

Get The Full Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Charlie Munger in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues.

Q1 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Reports Of Dexamethasone Treating Covid-19 Triggers A Rally

The major indices are all sporting considerable gains at midday following a wild morning session across asset classes. A promising British report regarding a COVID-19 treatment based on the off-the-shelf steroid dexamethasone triggered a broad rally in stocks, and even though the large-cap benchmarks quickly gave back a large chunk of their gains, the most lockdown-sensitive issues remain in the green. The steroid reduced the risk of death by up to 35% among the patients on ventilators, and since it's widely available globally, it can be of immediate help in the fight against the virus.

A thesis for going long on LiveRamp From Admiral Capital Partners Admiral Capital Partners was down 13.7% net for the first quarter, but the fund beat the S&P 500 by 590 basis points. Admiral was down 0.1% for January, 6.8% for February and 7.3% for March, compared to the S&P's flat January return and 8.2% and 12.4% declines, respectively, in February and March. Q1 2020 hedge Read More

The blowout U.S. retail sales report has also been helping equities in pre-market market trading, as both headline and core sales roared back in May amid the reopening push. The NAHB Housing Market Index was much better-than-expected as well, just as a key German sentiment indicator, but U.S. industrial production missed the consensus estimate by a wide margin, only bouncing back by 1%. Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled caution regarding the Central Bank’s corporate bond buying program in his testimony ahead of the Senate Banking Committee, causing a brief but steep dip in stocks, so we could be in for heavy trading in the afternoon too.

Market Wrap

Dow: 25,252, + 508 or 2.0%

S&P 500: 3,126, + 60 or 1.9%

Nasdaq: 9,876, + 150 or 1.6%

Russell 2000: 1,450, + 31 or 2.2%

Market breadth has been very strong this morning as the Russell 2000 continues to show strength, with advancing issues outnumbering decliners by an over 10-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Only 2 stocks hit new 52-week lows on the NYSE and the Nasdaq, while 85 stocks hit new 52-week highs. The major indices have been trading below their daily VWAPs (Volume-Weighted Average Price) for most of the morning session, pointing to intraday selling pressure. The real estate has been showing strength in early trading, together with energy-related issues, industrials financial, and tech stocks, but all of the key sectors have been enjoying inflows, and investor sentiment improved significantly compared to last week. Stay tuned!