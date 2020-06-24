Top 10 Indian investing blogs you should read in 2020

Investing is a game where how well you know yourself is as important as how well you understand the markets. Investors – both new and experienced – are constantly exploring new ideas and insights to understand their own behavior as well as the markets. If you happen to live in India, there are some fantastic bloggers you’d want to follow to pick their brains. Here we take a look at the top 10 Indian investing blogs you should be reading in 2020.

They share ideas, insights, and experiences to help you become a better investor. We’ve listed Indian investing blogs based on the quality and value they provide. The list doesn’t include large financial services or fintech firms (PaisaBazaar, Zerodha, Marcellus, FundsIndia, etc) that have their own blogs to educate their customers or generate leads.

Money is one of the most important aspects of our lives. But we often dread talking about it. If you want to learn about money, markets and the behavior of market participants, each of these Indian investing blogs is worth your time and attention.

Run by SEBI registered investment advisor Dev Ashish, Stable Investor is a personal finance blog. Dev’s blog posts focus primarily on goals-based investing, financial planning, asset allocation, and spending habits. He has also written a lot about the FIRE (financial independence, retire early) movement. I share his view of continuing work (part-time or full-time) even after achieving financial independence, if you find your work fulfilling. It’s far better than sitting idle, waiting for death, and eventually dying of boredom.

Anoop Vijaykumar is the person behind The Calm Investor. He has worked at Kearney, Microsoft, and Honeywell, and currently manages the Momentum Portfolio at Capitalmind. Anoop has a knack for simplifying the seemingly complex financial topics for the average Joe. He writes about investor behavior, equity markets, individual stocks, economy, and more.

Dr. Vijay Malik (yes, he’s a real doctor) holds degrees and certifications in medicine, finance, and a few other fields. But he believes you don’t need an advanced degree in finance to create wealth. Dr. Malik writes about stock analysis, financial shenanigans, valuation, corporate management, and personal finance.

Value Investor India blog is where RC Capital Management founder Rohit Chauhan shares his ideas and views on value investing, equity markets, economy, and investor psychology. Chauhan refrains from discussing individual stocks. His post on regret minimization dives into the psychology of investing amid the current uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 induced economic crisis.

Professor Sanjay Bakshi aka Fundoo Professor is one of the smartest minds in the Indian investment community. He teaches Behavioral Finance & Business Valuation at the Management Development Institute (MDI). Professor Bakshi writes and talks about multidisciplinary thinking, behavioral economics, and mental models. He doesn’t write regularly on his blog, but whenever he does, he focuses on timeless ideas. If you want to pick his brain, watch his speech at the IFA Galaxy Knowledge Summit and listen to The Knowledge Project podcast episode featuring him.

Run by Dr M. Pattabiraman, FreenFinCal is one of the best Indian investing blogs. Dr. Pattu is an associate professor at IIT Madras. He reviews and analyses mutual funds, and provides insights on personal finance, asset allocation and retirement planning. Dr. Pattu has also put together about a hundred free calculators to help investors plan their financial future.

What Manish Choudhary started as a passion project has become one of the most content-rich personal finance blogs in India. He has dedicated GetMoneyRich to decoding personal finance and helping investors achieve financial independence. Manish writes about equity investing, retirement, real estate investing, and spending habits.

Manish Chauhan and Nandish Desai launched JagoInvestor to educate people about personal finance. They write about topics bothering beginner investors such as savings, insurance, mutual funds, and retirement planning. Sometimes, they also share the financial success stories of their readers to encourage the community.

Subramoney is jam-packed with blog posts on almost everything that affects your money. Literary everything! PV Subramanyam writes regularly on saving, investing, borrowing, economy, financial frauds, investor behavior, taxes, and more. His goal is to “make smart people richer.”

Vishal Khandelwal’s Safal Niveshak is the best investing blog for Indian investors. Vishal writes about value investing, behavioral finance, stock analysis, valuations, decision making, mental models, and timeless ideas to help investors navigate the financial markets and create wealth. Whether you are just starting out or have been in the game for decades, Safal Niveshak has something useful and insightful for you. More recently, he has also been dabbling into podcasting.