Essential Workers Virtual Panel Discussion

Workers on the front lines of COVID-19 to share their experiences and needs with Congressman Ro Khanna and Supervisor Cindy Chavez

Know more about Russia than your friends: Get our free ebook on how the Soviet Union became Putin's Russia.

Q1 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Virtual Panel Discussion

WHAT: Virtual panel discussion in order to address the needs of frontline workers during COVID-19. Essential workers (fast food, healthcare, childcare, construction, grocery, delivery, Uber/Lyft) will share their experiences and needs with Representative Ro Khanna and Supervisor Cindy Chavez.

WHO:

Congressman Ro Khanna

Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez

Essential workers: Fast food, healthcare, childcare, construction, grocery, delivery, Uber/Lyft

WHEN/WHERE:

Wednesday, April 29, 12 PM

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/2015880166630/WN_Zde6rfH6TTK7FVmXCw6gAg

WHY:

As essential workers keep us safe, fed, and healthy, they lack basic protections to ensure their safety and wellbeing. Not only do families worry about contracting COVID-19, but they also have to worry about who will take care of their kids while they work, how they’ll pay for medical bills, and how they’ll make ends meet.

These workers are also disproportionately people of color, and they are being hit the hardest by COVID-19. In Santa Clara County, despite being 27% of the population, Latinx residents account for 33% of reported infection and 34% of fatalities. While black people only make up 2% of the county population, they account for 6% of COVID-19 deaths.

Although these workers never signed up to be on the front lines of a global pandemic, they continue to do so, and they are ultimately the experts in their own needs. During the panel discussion, essential workers from fast food, healthcare, childcare, construction, grocery, delivery, and Uber/Lyft will share their experiences and have a conversation with Congressman Ro Khanna and Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez about potential solutions.