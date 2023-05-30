What Should You Look For In A Retirement Advisor?

Are you approaching retirement and feeling overwhelmed by the financial decisions you need to make? Do you want to ensure that your retirement years are comfortable and stress-free? If so, finding the right retirement advisor can be crucial to achieving your retirement goals. However, with so many options available, it can be difficult to know what to look for in a retirement advisor.

In this article, we will explore some key factors that people want in a retirement advisor, so you’ll know what to look for. If you’re ready to find the right advisor for your needs, keep reading. Here’s what you need to look for:

1. Expertise

When it comes to retirement planning, expertise is essential. While just 32% of Americans turn to registered financial advisors (the rest use family or digital sources), the anecdotal evidence shows that those who do tend to get better results.

Look for a retirement advisor who has experience in retirement planning. And, be sure they are familiar with the unique challenges and opportunities that come with it. Ask about their certifications, such as the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) designation, for example. You could also ask about their experience in working with clients in similar situations to yours.

A retirement advisor with expertise can help you make informed decisions about your retirement plan and provide guidance on investments, tax strategies, and other important financial matters. You just can’t replace experience! (This is one of the reasons human advisors still outmatch robo-advisors.)

2. Communication Skills

Effective communication is key to a successful relationship with a retirement advisor. You want an advisor who can explain complex financial concepts in plain language and listen carefully to your concerns and goals.

Look for an advisor who is a good communicator and takes the time to build a relationship with you. They should be responsive to your questions and concerns, providing regular updates on your retirement plan and taking the time to understand your unique needs and preferences.

Everything from how they communicate in-person to online matters. For example, how is their office set up? Do they have good digital signage and resources available in the lobby? Can they be reached via email, phone, and SMS? These are all things to think about.

3. Client-Centered Approach

A retirement advisor who puts your needs first is essential to achieving your retirement goals. Look for an advisor who takes a client-centered approach and commits to understanding your individual situation and goals. This includes tailoring your retirement plan to your specific needs, providing customized advice and recommendations, and being responsive to your changing needs over time.

An advisor who is committed to your success will work with you to create a retirement plan that works for you. They won’t treat you like every other client they’ve had before, and they’ll take the time to listen and understand your perspective.

4. Strong Commitment to Ethical Practices

Your retirement advisor should be committed to ethical practices and putting your interests first. Look for an advisor who is a fiduciary, meaning they are legally required to act in your best interest at all times. Make sure they’re transparent about fees and compensation, avoiding conflicts of interest, and providing objective advice that is in line with your goals. You want someone who is committed to ethical practices, will prioritize your success, and ensure that your retirement plan is aligned with your interests and values.

5. Investment Philosophy

One important consideration is an advisor’s investment philosophy. An investment philosophy refers to an advisor’s approach to managing investments, including how they select investments, how often they adjust portfolios, and how they measure performance.

Some advisors may focus on active management, meaning they actively try to outperform the market by selecting individual stocks or other securities. Other advisors may focus on passive management, meaning they seek to track the performance of a market index, such as the S&P 500.

There are pros and cons to each approach. Active management can potentially generate higher returns, but it can also be riskier and more costly due to the fees associated with buying and selling individual securities. Passive management can offer lower fees and potentially more stable returns, but it may also limit potential returns if the market is performing well.

It’s wise to discuss an advisor’s investment philosophy and approach to risk management before making a decision. You should understand their investment strategy and how it aligns with your goals and risk tolerance.

6. Fee Structure

You’ll also want to think about and evaluate the advisor’s fee structure. Advisors may charge different types of fees, such as a percentage of assets under management, a flat fee, or a commission-based fee. Some advisors may also charge additional fees for specific services, such as financial planning or tax preparation.

You have to understand the fees associated with working with an advisor and how they will impact your overall investment returns. Higher fees can eat into your returns over time, while lower fees can help you keep more of your investment gains. Make sure you fully understand an advisor’s fee structure and how it aligns with your investment goals.

7. Accessibility

Accessibility is also a consideration. Some advisors may be more accessible than others, depending on their location, availability, and communication preferences. For example, some advisors may prefer to meet in person, while others may offer virtual meetings or phone consultations.

Consider your own preferences and schedule when selecting an advisor. If you prefer face-to-face meetings or have a busy schedule, you may want to select an advisor who is located nearby and offers flexible scheduling. If you prefer virtual meetings or have a flexible schedule, you may be able to work with an advisor who is located further away.

8. Reputation

An advisor’s reputation is also a key factor to think through. You can research an advisor’s reputation by reading online reviews, checking their credentials and affiliations, and reviewing any regulatory disclosures. It’s necessary to work with an advisor who has a strong reputation for ethical practices and successful outcomes for their clients.

Additionally, you may want to consider an advisor’s level of experience and track record of success. An advisor who has successfully helped many clients achieve their retirement goals may be more likely to help you succeed as well.

9. Compatibility

Sometimes there’s just something about a person that feels right. Compatibility is something you have to think about when selecting a retirement advisor, especially because there’s someone you’re going to have a working relationship with.

You should feel comfortable working with your advisor and confident in their abilities to help you achieve your goals. Consider the advisor’s communication style, personality, and overall approach to client relationships. You should trust them and feel like your advisor is committed to helping you achieve your goals.

10. Services Offered

When selecting a retirement advisor, study up on the services they offer. Retirement planning is a complicated and intricate process that consists of a variety of financial planning topics. These topics could include investment management, tax planning, estate planning, risk management, and insurance planning. Depending on your individual needs and goals, you may require a broad range of services or more specialized expertise.

A good retirement advisor should offer a range of services that align with your specific needs and goals. They should take the time to understand your unique situation and tailor their services to your needs. You should feel confident that your advisor is equipped to handle all aspects of your retirement plan and has the knowledge and expertise to help you achieve your goals.

11. Technology

The use of technology in retirement planning has grown significantly in recent years. So, it can have a significant impact on the success of your retirement plan. A retirement advisor who leverages technology can provide more accurate and up-to-date financial advice. They can also make it easier for you to access your investment portfolio and financial planning tools, while also providing real-time updates on the performance of your retirement plan.

When evaluating a retirement advisor, consider their use of technology and their approach to digital tools. A good retirement advisor should be comfortable using technology to provide financial planning and investment management services and should be able to provide you with access to user-friendly digital tools that can help you track your progress.

12. Collaborative Approach

Retirement planning often involves multiple financial professionals, such as your accountant or estate planning attorney. A collaborative approach can ensure that all aspects of your retirement plan are aligned and working together to achieve your goals.

When evaluating a retirement advisor, consider their willingness to work with your other financial professionals and their approach to collaboration. A good retirement advisor should be willing to work with other financial professionals and should have a collaborative approach to retirement planning that takes into account all aspects of your financial situation.

13. Education and Resources

Retirement planning can be complex and overwhelming. So, it’s important to have access to educational resources and other tools to help you learn more about retirement planning and financial management.

When evaluating a retirement advisor, be sure they provide any resources you will need. Educational resources are a great thing to look for. Essentially, any tools that will help you become more informed and engaged in your retirement planning process are key here.

A good retirement advisor is committed to client education and should be able to provide you with the resources and tools you need to make informed decisions about your retirement plan.

14. Continuity Planning

Finally, think about what happens to your retirement plan in the event that the advisor retires or is unable to continue working with you. A good retirement advisor must have a plan in place to ensure continuity of service and support for their clients in case of unexpected events. (No exceptions!)

When evaluating a retirement advisor, consider their approach to continuity planning and their commitment to ensuring that their clients are supported even in the event of unexpected events.

Finding the Right Advisor

Finding the right retirement advisor can be a daunting task. Yet, it is crucial to the success of your retirement plan. As this article shows, there’s a lot to think about. An advisor’s qualifications, experience, communication skills, investment philosophy, fee structure, accessibility, reputation, compatibility, are just some of the many qualities to consider.

To find the right retirement advisor, you can start by asking people you know for recommendations. You can also search online for retirement advisors in your area and read reviews from other clients.

Once you have a list of potential retirement advisors, schedule meetings with them to ask questions, learn more about their approach, and ensure that they’re a good fit for your needs. The questions you choose to ask your potential advisor can reveal a lot about them.

Questions to Ask a Potential Retirement Advisor

As mentioned, you should take the time to sit down with any advisor you’re considering and ask good questions. (Don’t be afraid to grill them a bit — this is your financial life that you’re putting them in charge of!)

With that in mind, here are some questions you can ask a potential retirement advisor during your initial meeting to evaluate whether or not they’re a good fit for you:

What is your experience with retirement planning and working with clients in a similar situation to mine? What is your investment philosophy and approach to risk management? What certifications do you hold, such as the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) designation? What is your fee structure, and how are fees charged? What services do you offer, and how do you tailor your services to individual clients? Can you provide any references or testimonials from your past or current clients? How often will we meet to review my retirement plan and make adjustments? What is your communication style, and how do you keep clients informed of changes or updates? Can you explain complex financial concepts in plain language? How do you ensure that you are always acting in my best interest? Do you have any conflicts of interest that could affect my retirement plan? How do you stay up-to-date with changes in the financial industry and retirement planning strategies? Can you provide guidance on tax strategies and other financial matters that may impact my retirement plan? What is your overall approach to client relationships, and how do you ensure that clients feel comfortable and confident in their retirement plan? What sets you apart from other retirement advisors, and why should I choose to work with you?

By asking these questions, you can gain a better understanding of a potential retirement advisor’s qualifications, experience, and approach to client relationships. And, you can determine whether or not they fit well with your needs and goals.

Go Find Your Financial Advisor

According to the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, there are at least 330,000 financial advisors in the U.S. At the end of the day, it comes down to finding the person who is best equipped to serve you. This means taking your unique situation, expectations, limitations, and desires into account. Hopefully, this guide has provided a decent head start in finding the right person for the job.

