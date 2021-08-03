In 2019, the global outsourcing services market was valued at $609.471 billion. According to researchandmarkets, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.04% to $818.846 billion by 2025. This industry has gained more popularity after the coronavirus pandemic as businesses turned to other cost-effective ways to manage their services remotely. The outsourcing services industry includes many big companies that serve clients worldwide. Let’s take a look at the top ten companies in the diversified outsourcing services industry.

Get The Full Walter Schloss Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Walter Schloss in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues.

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Odey Falls -2.5% In Q2, Bets On Economic Recovery The LF Brook Absolute Return Fund lost -2.52% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to a positive performance of 7.59% for its benchmark, the MSCI Daily TR Net World Index. Year-to-date the fund has returned 4.6% compared to 11.9% for its benchmark. Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more According to a copy Read More

Top Ten Companies In Diversified Outsourcing Services Industry

To rank the top ten companies in the diversified outsourcing services industry, we have used the latest available revenue figures. Following are the top ten companies in the diversified outsourcing services industry:

Paychex ($3,772 million)

Founded in 1971, this company offers human capital management solutions. Paychex specializes in providing payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement services to small and medium sized businesses. The shares of the company are up more than 21% YTD, and over 50% in the last one year. Paychex has its headquarters in Rochester, N.Y. and employs over 15,000 people.

TriNet Group ($3,856 million)

Founded in 1988, this company offers human resources solutions to small and mid-sized firms. TriNet offers the following services: payroll processing tax administration, employee onboarding, employee benefits, compensation reporting, expense management and more. The shares of the company are up more than 3% YTD, and over 27% in the last one year. TriNet Group has its headquarters in Dublin, Calif. and employs about 2,900 people.

Iron Mountain ($4,262 million)

Founded in 1951, this company offers storage and information management solutions. Iron Mountain has the following business segments: Western European Business, North American Data Management Business, Global Data Center Business, North American Records & Information Management Business, Other International Business, and Corporate & Other Business. The shares of the company are up more than 45% YTD, and over 50% in the last one year. Iron Mountain has its headquarters in Boston and employs about 25,000 people.

Insperity ($4,314 million)

Founded in 1986, this company offers human resources and business solutions. Insperity provides the following services: performance management and training, government compliance, employment administration, workers compensation, and more. The shares of the company are up more than 20% YTD, and over 40% in the last one year. Insperity is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas and employs about 3,500 people.

Conduent ($4,467 million)

Founded in 1906, this company offers business process services, and specializes in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. Conduent has the following business segments: Government Services, Transportation and Commercial Industries. The shares of the company are up more than 35% YTD, and over 190% in the last one year. Conduent has its headquarters in Florham Park, N.J. and employs more than 65,000 people.

ADT ($5,125 million)

Founded in 2015, the company offers security, automation, and smart home solutions. ADT offers the following products: ADT mobile application, security cameras, identity theft protection and security panels. The shares of the company are up more than 35% YTD, but are down over 21% in the last one year. ADT is headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla. and employs more than 17,000 people.

ABM Industries ($6,498 million)

Founded in 1909, the company offers facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. ABM Industries has the following business segments: Technology & Manufacturing, Technical Solutions, Business & Industry, Aviation and Education. The shares of the company are up more than 19% YTD, and over 25% in the last one year. ABM Industries has its headquarters in New York and employs more than 140,000 people.

Cintas ($6,892 million)

Founded in 1968, the company offers corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. Cintas has the following business segments: First Aid and Safety Services, Uniform Rental and Facility Services, and All Other. The shares of the company are up more than 10% YTD, and over 27% in the last one year. Cintas is headquartered in Cincinnati and employs more than 44,000 people.

Automatic Data Processing ($14,175 million)

Founded in 1949, this company specializes in cloud-based human capital management. ADP has the following business segments: Professional Employer Organization Services, Employer Services and Other. The shares of the company are up more than 18% YTD, and over 50% in the last one year. Automatic Data Processing has its headquarters in Roseland, N.J. and employs more than 57,000 people.

Aramark ($16,227 million)

Founded in 1959, this company offers, facilities, and uniform services. Aramark has the following business segments: Food and Support Services International (FSS International); Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); and Uniform. The shares of the company are down more than 9% YTD, but are up over 58% in the last one year. Aramark is headquartered in Philadelphia and employs more than 233,000 people.