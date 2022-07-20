Top 20 Bachelor’s Degrees That Secure All Grads A Job

Math, Chemistry, History, Music and Teaching are the most employable bachelor’s degrees in the US;

Pennsylvania, New York and Ohio stand out as the states producing highly employable graduates;

Students often have to choose between a safe degree that can secure a job straightaway or a riskier one with higher short-term earning prospects

Most Employable Bachelor’s Degree In The US

A bachelor’s degree in Mathematics gives students the highest chances to secure a job right after graduation. Chemistry, History and Music follow closely behind. This is according to a new study that reveals the most employable bachelor’s degrees from US universities.

