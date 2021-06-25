These Are the Top Ten Japan Stock Funds

Japan is among the biggest financial markets in the world, and is home to many world-class companies. Investing in Japanese stocks, both big and small, could prove a valuable and profitable investment. One of the best ways to invest in Japanese stocks is through Japan Stock funds. Such funds invest a minimum of 70% of their total assets in equities and at least 75% of that in stock assets in Japan. To help you select, detailed below are the top ten Japan stock funds.

Top Ten Japan Stock Funds

We have used the last one year return data (U.S. News) to rank the top ten Japan stock funds. Following are the top ten Japan stock funds:

Fidelity® Japan Smaller Companies Fund (FJSCX, 29%)

FJSCX normally invests in the securities of Japanese issuers with smaller market capitalizations. This fund has given a return of more than 1% over the past three years, and more than 9% over the past five years. FJSCX has about $510.29 million in total assets, while its expense ratio is 0.93. The top three holdings of the fund are Central Automotive Products, Z Holdings and Renesas Electronics.

DFA Japanese Small Company Portfolio (DFJSX, 34%)

DFJSX is a Feeder Portfolio, and thus, invests in its corresponding master fund, the Japanese Small Company Series. The Japanese Small Company Series invests in Japanese small companies. This fund has given a return of -0.07% over the past three years, and more than 9% over the past five years. DFJSX has about $524.10 million in total assets, while its expense ratio is 0.46. The top three holdings of the fund are Mitsui Mining and Smelting, Jafco Group, and ULVAC.

BNY Mellon Japan Womenomics Fund (DJWAX, 34%)

DJWAX normally invests in the securities of companies that are listed on a recognized stock exchange and benefit from the "Womenomics" initiative in the country. DJWAX has about $2.84 million in total assets, while its expense ratio is 1.25. The top three holdings of the fund are Nidec, Daikin Industries and Recruit Holdings.

RMB Japan Fund (RMBPX, 40%)

RMBPX, under normal conditions, invests in equity securities, including common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants and other securities, of the Japanese companies. This fund has given a return of more than 4% over the past three years. RMBPX has about $59.94 million in total assets, while its expense ratio is 1.31. The top three holdings of the fund are Sony, Recruit Holdings and Shionogi & Co.

Hennessy Japan Fund (HJPIX, 42%)

HJPIX usually invests in equity securities of companies organized under the laws of Japan, have Japan as the principal securities trading market, or have a majority of its assets or business in Japan. This fund has given a return of more than 9% over the past three years, and more than 14% over the past five years. HJPIX has about $887.51 million in total assets, while its expense ratio is 1.04. The top three holdings of the fund are Nidec, Keyence and Sony.

Matthews Japan Fund (MJFOX, 45%)

MJFOX normally invests in common and preferred stocks of companies located in Japan. This fund has given a return of more than 5% over the past three years, and more than 10% over the past five years. MJFOX has about $1.69 billion in total assets, while its expense ratio is 0.93. The top three holdings of the fund are Shin-Etsu Chemical, Sony and TDK.

Hennessy Japan Small Cap Fund (HJPSX, 48%)

HJPSX usually invests in equity securities of smaller Japanese companies, or those among the bottom 20% (in terms of market cap) of all publicly traded Japanese companies. This fund has given a return of more than 5% over the past three years, and more than 14% over the past five years. HJPSX has about $102.12 million in total assets, while its expense ratio is 1.55. The top three holdings of the fund are First American Government, Ef-On and Musashi Seimitsu Industry.

AIG Japan Fund (SAESX, 51%)

SAESX normally invests in securities of Japanese issuers, as well as in other investments related to Japan economically. This fund has given a return of more than 5% over the past three years, and more than 10% over the past five years. SAESX has about $16.96 million in total assets, while its expense ratio is 1.90. The top three holdings of the fund are Toyo Tire, Seven & i Holdings, and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial

T. Rowe Price Japan Fund (PRJPX, 52%)

PRJPX usually invests in the companies located, or having primary operations in Japan. This fund has given a return of more than 11% over the past three years, and more than 15% over the past five years. PRJPX has about $1.15 billion in total assets, while its expense ratio is 0.96. The top three holdings of the fund are SoftBank, Keyence and Hoshizaki.

Fidelity® Japan Fund (FPJAX, 54%)

FPJAX normally invests in the securities of Japanese issuers and in other investments economically related to Japan. It primarily invests in common stocks. This fund has given a return of more than 9% over the past three years, and more than 13% over the past five years. FPJAX has about $883 million in total assets, while its expense ratio is 1.37. The top three holdings of the fund are SoftBank, Sony, and Hoya.