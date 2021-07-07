These Are The Ten Biggest Computer Software Companies

The Global IT market is worth about $5 trillion and North America accounts for more than 40% of it. The U.S. alone accounts for about $1.8 trillion of the IT market, and is home to several world-class companies. Many of these companies serve as the benchmark for the computer software industry. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest companies in the computer software industry.

Ten Biggest Companies In The Computer Software Industry

To rank the ten biggest companies in the computer software industry, we have used the latest available revenue figures. Following are the ten biggest companies in the computer software industry:

Red Hat ($3,362 million)

Founded in 1993, it is a software company that offers open source software products to the enterprise. This private company uses a community-powered approach to provide Linux, cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies to its clients. IBM acquired Red Hat in 2019, and now, it operates as an independent subsidiary. Red Hat has its headquarters in Raleigh, N.C. and employs more than 13,000 people.

ServiceNow ($3,460 million)

Founded in 2004, this company offers enterprise cloud computing solutions through its Now Platform. It primarily offers Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflow solutions. ServiceNow serves clients in many industries including, telecommunications, education, healthcare, financial services and more. The shares of the company are up over 1% year-to-date and more than 9% in the last three months. ServiceNow is headquartered in Santa Clara (CA) and employs more than 13,000 people.

Workday ($3,627 million)

Founded in 2005, this company develops enterprise cloud applications for human resources and finance. Specifically, it develops financial and human capital management, as well as analytics applications for companies, government agencies and educational institutions. The shares of the company are down almost 1% year-to-date and more than 5% in the last three months. Workday has its headquarters in Pleasanton, Calif. and employs more than 12,000 people.

SS&C Technologies Holdings ($4,632 million)

Founded in 1986, this company offers software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. Some of its popular products are: BANC mall, BRIX, advent genesis, antares, evare, lightning and more. The shares of the company are up almost 1% year-to-date and more than 2% in the last three months. SS&C Technologies is headquartered in Windsor, Conn. and has more than 24,000 employees.

NortonLifeLock ($4,731 million)

Founded in 1982, this company offers security, storage, and systems management solutions. It primarily provides consumer cyber safety solutions. The shares of the company are up over 33% year-to-date and more than 27% in the last three months. NortonLifeLock has its headquarters in Tempe, Ariz. and has more than 3,500 employees.

Intuit ($6,784 million)

Founded in 1982, this company offers business and financial management solutions. Intuit has the following business segments – Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer and Strategic Partner. Its clients are primarily small businesses, finance professionals, and individuals. The shares of the company are up over 30% year-to-date and more than 24% in the last three months. Intuit is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif.

Adobe ($11,171 million)

Founded in 1982, this company offers digital marketing and media solutions. It works through the following business segments – Digital Experience, Publishing and Digital Media. Some of its popular products are Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Acrobat and more. The shares of the company are up over 19% year-to-date and more than 20% in the last three months. Adobe has its headquarters in San Jose, Calif.

Salesforce ($17,098 million)

Founded in 1999, this company designs and develops cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. The company offers guidance, support, training, and advisory services as well. All its services are available through browsers, apps, and mobile devices. The shares of the company are up over 12% year-to-date and more than 13% in the last three months. Salesforce is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif.

Oracle ($39,506 million)

Founded in 1977, this company offers products and services to serve all requirements of corporate information technology environments. Oracle has the following business segments – Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. It is a global leader in database solutions. The shares of the company are up over 28% year-to-date and more than 12% in the last three months. Oracle has its headquarters in Austin, Texas.

Microsoft ($125,843 million)

Founded in 1975, this company deals in the development and support of software, hardware, solutions and services. Microsoft has the following business segments – Intelligent Cloud, More Personal Computing and Productivity and Business Processes. Some of its most popular products are Windows, Office, Server and more. The shares of the company are up over 24% year-to-date and more than 11% in the last three months. Microsoft is headquartered in Redmond, Wash.