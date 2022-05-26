From Charter Communications to Nike, these are the companies that avoided paying taxes in 2020

New research from Tipalti has revealed the companies across the USA which paid $0 in federal taxes in 2020 despite a huge pre-tax income and also the most common tax penalties for corporations.

The analysis showed that Charter Communications is the company with the biggest pre-tax income of almost $3.7 billion, yet paid $0 in federal taxes in 2020.

Meanwhile failure to pay is the most common penalty type for corporations, with over half a billion dollars in failure to pay penalties.

Corporations With Biggest Pre-tax Income That Paid $0 In Taxes

Rank Company Industry Pre-tax income Current federal income tax (including tax rebates) Effective tax rate 1 Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Telecommunications $3.7bn -$7m -0.20% 2 Nike (NYSE:NKE) Miscellaneous manufacturing $2.9bn -$109m -3.80% 3 Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Computers, office equip, software, data $2.6bn -$12m -0.50% 4 DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Telecommunications $2.5bn -$231m -9.10% 5 American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Utilities, gas and electric $2.2bn -$138m -6.40% 6 Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Miscellaneous manufacturing $1.6bn -$321m -20.30% 7 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Utilities, gas and electric $1.5bn -$247m -16.10% 8 Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Utilities, gas and electric $1.5bn -$13m -0.90% 9 Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Utilities, gas and electric $1.2bn -$2m -0.20% 10 Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Metals & metal products $1.2bn -$177m -14.50%

Most Common Penalty Types For Corporations

Rank Type of penalty Volume Amount 1 Failure to pay 286,725 $589,311,000 2 Estimated tax 235,454 $395,982,000 3 Delinquency 51,682 $356,495,000 4 Accuracy 2,423 $53,964,000 5 Bad check 11,111 $16,909,000 6 Fraud 59 $8,932,000 7 Other 57 $7,910,000 Total 587,511 $1,429,503,000

Further Findings

is the country which in 2020, with 22.26% of their total tax revenue collected lost because of tax abuse. Former US attorney Paul Daugerdas is guilty of what has been dubbed the biggest criminal tax fraud in history, racking up a tax debt of $1.6bn from his fraudulent tax shelters.