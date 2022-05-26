From Charter Communications to Nike, these are the companies that avoided paying taxes in 2020
New research from Tipalti has revealed the companies across the USA which paid $0 in federal taxes in 2020 despite a huge pre-tax income and also the most common tax penalties for corporations.
Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more
Only a few weeks after news leaked that Melvin Capital was looking to restructure its funds, the struggling firm has announced that it would be winding down after a string of severe losses. According to the letter seen by the Financial Times and Bloomberg, Gabe Plotkin, the New York-based hedge fund’s founder, told clients that Read More
The analysis showed that Charter Communications is the company with the biggest pre-tax income of almost $3.7 billion, yet paid $0 in federal taxes in 2020.
Meanwhile failure to pay is the most common penalty type for corporations, with over half a billion dollars in failure to pay penalties.
Corporations With Biggest Pre-tax Income That Paid $0 In Taxes
|Rank
|Company
|Industry
|Pre-tax income
|Current federal income tax (including tax rebates)
|Effective tax rate
|1
|Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)
|Telecommunications
|$3.7bn
|-$7m
|-0.20%
|2
|Nike (NYSE:NKE)
|Miscellaneous manufacturing
|$2.9bn
|-$109m
|-3.80%
|3
|Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)
|Computers, office equip, software, data
|$2.6bn
|-$12m
|-0.50%
|4
|DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)
|Telecommunications
|$2.5bn
|-$231m
|-9.10%
|5
|American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)
|Utilities, gas and electric
|$2.2bn
|-$138m
|-6.40%
|6
|Danaher (NYSE:DHR)
|Miscellaneous manufacturing
|$1.6bn
|-$321m
|-20.30%
|7
|DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)
|Utilities, gas and electric
|$1.5bn
|-$247m
|-16.10%
|8
|Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL)
|Utilities, gas and electric
|$1.5bn
|-$13m
|-0.90%
|9
|Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)
|Utilities, gas and electric
|$1.2bn
|-$2m
|-0.20%
|10
|Nucor (NYSE:NUE)
|Metals & metal products
|$1.2bn
|-$177m
|-14.50%
- The research showed that the telecommunications company, Charter Communications, is the company which paid $0 in taxes in 2020 and had the highest pre-tax income of nearly $3.7 billion.
- Sports apparel company Nike ranked second, with a pre-tax income of $2.9bn, yet paid zero in taxes in 2020 and actually received a tax rebate of $109m.
Most Common Penalty Types For Corporations
|Rank
|Type of penalty
|Volume
|Amount
|1
|Failure to pay
|286,725
|$589,311,000
|2
|Estimated tax
|235,454
|$395,982,000
|3
|Delinquency
|51,682
|$356,495,000
|4
|Accuracy
|2,423
|$53,964,000
|5
|Bad check
|11,111
|$16,909,000
|6
|Fraud
|59
|$8,932,000
|7
|Other
|57
|$7,910,000
|Total
|587,511
|$1,429,503,000
- In terms of the most common types of tax offences for corporations, failure to pay is the most frequent one that’s issued, with 286,725 penalties issued, totalling $589 million.
- When it comes to corporations, only 59 fraud penalties have been issued, which have only equated to fines of $7.9 million in total
Further Findings
- Failure to pay is also the most common tax offence for individuals and trusts, with over 19 million penalties issued, totalling $7.1 billion collected.
- Ireland is the country which lost the most money as a result of tax offences in 2020, with 22.26% of their total tax revenue collected lost because of tax abuse.
- Former US attorney Paul Daugerdas is guilty of what has been dubbed the biggest criminal tax fraud in history, racking up a tax debt of $1.6bn from his fraudulent tax shelters.
Updated on