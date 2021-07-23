According to Goldman Sachs’ estimates, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) could add a maximum of $25 billion a year in revenue, when Elon Musk opens up his Superchargers’ network to other brands.

Get The Full Ray Dalio Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Ray Dalio in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Mouthwatering Potential

Goldman Sachs did the math: with the current network of 2,500 stations and 25,000 charging points around the world, Tesla could make $479 million a year with 5 charging sessions per day, and $1,4 billion with 15.

Corsair Capital Profits From Goldman Sachs’ SPACs [Exclusive] Corsair Capital, the event-driven long-short equity hedge fund, gained 6.6% net during the second quarter, bringing its year-to-date performance to 17.5%. Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more According to a copy of the hedge fund's second-quarter letter to investors, a copy of which of ValueWalk has been able to review, the largest contributor Read More

This would yield an average of about $1 billion in revenue annually.

However, as the network is bound to grow to 500,000 charging points worldwide, according to predictions, Tesla could add between $9,5 billion a year and a whopping $28 billion in the most optimistic scenario.

In context, Tesla sold $31 billion last year, achieving a net profit of $721 million.

Of course, the revenue figures are theoretical, since it is impossible to predict the exact sales growth of electric cars worldwide, as well as the conditions that non-Tesla models will have to meet to access this network.

A Smart Move

These numbers do not only reflect the importance of the Tesla fast charger network for the future of the company, but also for the diversification of revenue beyond vehicle sales, encompassing energy renewables, batteries, as well as software and public recharging.

This would explain Musk’s strategy to update the Superchargers network to 300 kW, which will increase the number of vehicles fast-charging on Tesla’s system, allowing to serve a greater number per day.

Earlier this week, Elon Musk confirmed that its network of Superchargers would be open to models from other brands so they could also benefit in Europe from one of the most complete charging infrastructures on the continent.

The conditions for other electric vehicles to access the Tesla network are yet to be disclosed, especially considering that these Superchargers have their own and non-standard connectors, so they will have to be adapted in some way.

It is also unknown if the Tesla models will continue to have an advantage over other brands in terms of prices under the context of Musk’s announcement.

At present, Tesla has more than 6,000 charging stations in Europe, which will allow the company to increase revenue by offering charging services to electric vehicle users of other brands.

Tesla is part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks 60 of the largest publicly traded companies managed by their founders or their founders' families.