These Are The Ten Biggest Entertainment Currencies

As with other industries, the entertainment industry also realizes the importance of blockchain and cryptocurrencies to address their long-standing issues. The entertainment industry is primarily using this relatively newer technology to make its payment practices more transparent, as well as to expand its user base. One of their biggest use cases is helping in maintaining the film release security on the largest platforms. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest entertainment currencies.

Get The Full Henry Singleton Series in PDF Get the entire 4-part series on Henry Singleton in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

13F Roundup: Top Hedge Fund Positions In Q4 2021 Here is our quarterly 13F roundup for high-profile hedge funds. The data is based on filings covering the quarter to the end of December 2021. Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more These statements only provide a snapshot of hedge fund holdings at the end of December. They do not contain any information about Read More

Ten Biggest Entertainment Currencies

We have used the entertainment crypto coins’ market cap data as of Feb. 17, 2022 (from coinmarketcap.com) to rank the ten biggest entertainment currencies. Following are the ten biggest entertainment currencies:

SHILL Token (SHILL: >$23 million)

It is a utility token of Project SEED, which is a AAA Game Studio that develops a mobile based blockchain gaming ecosystem. SHILL helps with in-game transactions, enables governance votes to determine project development and can also be staked to receive various benefits. SHILL is up almost 19% in the last seven days and is currently trading around $0.2459. It has an all-time high of $15.81 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.147 (January 2022).

REVV (REVV: >$27 million)

Launched in 2020, it is used as an in-game currency in blockchain motorsport games that are developed by Animoca Brands. REVV helps to maintain the gaming economy in MotoGP Ignition, REVV Racing and F1 Delta Time. REVV is down over 15% in the last seven days and is currently trading around $0.09872. It has an all-time high of $0.6416 (March 2021) and an all-time low of $0.009477 (September 2020).

Gods Unchained (GODS: >$42 million)

It is a free-to-play tactical card game that gives players true ownership of their in-game items. Gods Unchained native token GODS is used to create an NFT (non-fungible token), facilitate in-game purchases, and distribute as a reward to players. GODS is down almost 20% in the last seven days and is currently trading around $1.79. It has an all-time high of $8.83 (December 2021) and an all-time low of $1.75 (February 2022).

DeFine (DFA: >$66 million)

It is a social NFT platform for artists, musicians, athletes and gamers. DeFine enables social interaction, engagement and communication between creators and their fanbase using digital assets like NFTs and social/fan tokens, and real assets on the blockchain. DFA is down over 10% in the last seven days and is currently trading around $1.18. It has an all-time high of $3.91 (August 2021) and an all-time low of $0.8807 (September 2021).

Alien Worlds (TLM: >$120 million)

Created in 2020, it is an NFT metaverse, where players fight for scarce resources (TLM) in a stimulated economy centered around planetary worlds. Players can stake TLM to magnify their rewards or battle with other users for NFTs. TLM is down over 16% in the last seven days and is currently trading around $0.1324. It has an all-time high of $7.19 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.0666 (June 2021).

Verasity (VRA: >$129 million)

Founded in 2018, it is the next generation of video-sharing that aims to create a system to help creators earn revenue from their content, as well as advertisers, to gain value for their ad spend. Verasity also provides completely built-out functionality to support broadcast publishers. VRA is down over 13% in the last seven days and is currently trading around $0.02897. It has an all-time high of $0.08683 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.000217 (May 2019).

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE: >$263 million)

It is a blockchain-based game that integrates DeFi features. MyNeighborAlice describes itself as a place where “players can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items while also making new friends.” The game doesn’t require prior knowledge of cryptocurrency and blockchain. ALICE is down over 4% in the last seven days and is currently trading around $8.62. It has an all-time high of $42.55 (March 2021) and an all-time low of $3.19 (June 2021).

Yield Guild Games (YGG: >$282 million)

It is a DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) that invests in virtual NFTs. Yield Guild Games has been able to build a community of players and investors, who earn by investing in NFTs that are used by virtual worlds and blockchain-based games. YGG is down over 9% in the last seven days and is currently trading around $3.33. It has an all-time high of $11.50 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.9484 (June 2021).

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR: >$331 million)

It is a blockchain game studio and NFT marketplace. Vulcan Forged’s native token PYR serves many purposes, including as fees for marketplace settlement, play-to-earn rewards, upgrading and sustaining game asset levels, and staking VulcanVerse land and other assets. PYR is down over 6% in the last seven days and is currently trading around $13.98. It has an all-time high of $49.74 (December 2021) and an all-time low of $1.16 (June 2021).

WAX (WAXP: >$665 million)

Released in 2017, this crypto aims to make e-commerce transactions quick, simple and safe. WAX’s blockchain architecture supports a block time of 500-millisecond, as well as zero-fee transactions for customers. WAXP is down over 8% in the last seven days and is currently trading around $0.342. It has an all-time high of $5.01 (December 2017) and an all-time low $0.01596 (December 2019).