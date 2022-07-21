Survival Has Come Into Style

Most digital (and traditional) assets are still against the ropes in this exceedingly unfriendly macroeconomic environment.

The US Federal Reserve (the Fed) continues to raise rates in increments – 75bps and 50bps – that we haven’t seen since 1994 and 2000 respectively. The war in Ukraine rages on, inadvertently causing food and energy crises around the globe. And once safe currencies like the Japanese yen are now trading like stablecoins that have lost their peg.

Get The Full Henry Singleton Series in PDF Get the entire 4-part series on Henry Singleton in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more