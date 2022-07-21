Survival Has Come Into Style

Most digital (and traditional) assets are still against the ropes in this exceedingly unfriendly macroeconomic environment.
The US Federal Reserve (the Fed) continues to raise rates in increments – 75bps and 50bps – that we haven’t seen since 1994 and 2000 respectively. The war in Ukraine rages on, inadvertently causing food and energy crises around the globe. And once safe currencies like the Japanese yen are now trading like stablecoins that have lost their peg.
Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more
Alluvial Fund declined 9.9% in the second quarter and is down 16.5% year-to-date, outperforming the Russell Microcap Index, which is down 25.1% in 2022. According to a copy of the firm’s first-half letter to investors, which ValueWalk has reviewed, Alluvial Fund has returned 13% annualized since its inception, compared to 4.9% for its benchmark, the Read More