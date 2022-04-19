Residents In These States To Get More Stimulus Checks After Filing Taxes

A fourth federal stimulus check may not be coming, but people in many states could be eligible for more money after they file their 2021 taxes. Many states have come up with legislation that offers people stimulus checks after filing taxes. April 18 was the last date to file 2021 taxes.

These States Are Giving Stimulus Checks After Filing Taxes

If you have already filed your 2021 taxes, then you may be eligible for more money depending on your state. Georgia, for instance, signed a bill in March that provides eligible residents with stimulus checks after filing taxes.

Get The Full Henry Singleton Series in PDF Get the entire 4-part series on Henry Singleton in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

SPAC Bubble Collapses As Investors Redeem In Record Numbers Last year was the year of the SPAC. In 2021, there were 613 SPAC IPOs, up from 248 in 2020. IPO proceeds also increased from $83 billion in 2020 to more than $160 billion in 2021. There were 267 de-SPAC deals announced and 199 were closed. However, the market has quickly fallen back to earth Read More

"HB 1302 will provide for a one-time tax credit for taxpayers who filed income tax returns for both the 2020 and 2021 taxable years," Governor Brian Kemp‘s office said in a statement.

According to the governor’s office, the state's department of revenue will send out additional credit after the residents file their 2021 taxes. Eligible taxpayers could get $250, while married couples will get $500 (head of household filers will get $375).

“When government takes in more than it needs, I believe those dollars should be returned to the taxpayer, because that is your money—not the government's,” Kemp said previously.

Indiana also has similar legislation, giving a “$125 Automatic Taxpayer Refund” to eligible state residents after they file their 2021 taxes.

In December, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb first announced giving a $125 refund to about 4.3 million taxpayers after they file their 2021 taxes.

“After the tax-filing deadline passes on April 18, the Department of Revenue in conjunction with the Auditor of State's Office will begin issuing the refunds via direct deposit or by mailing a paper check," the Indiana’s governor’s office said earlier this month.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham also signed similar legislation in March to give residents a tax rebate after they file their taxes. As per the legislation, single filers will be eligible for a one-time tax rebate of $250 and married filers will get up to $500.

Similar Proposals From Other States

Idaho is also giving more money to residents and for that has set aside $350 million. The criterion to get the money is to file 2020 and 2021 tax year returns. Full-time Idaho residents who filed grocery-credit refund returns are eligible for money as well. The money will equal to $75 or 12% of the 2020 Idaho state taxes paid, whichever is greater.

Some New Jersey residents could also get more money if a new proposal from Gov. Phil Murphy is approved. Last year, Murphy and the state legislature approved budget measures to send one-time rebate checks of up to $500 to about 1 million families.

Now, the governor has proposed $53 million more to send $500 stimulus checks to those filing taxes using a taxpayer identification number instead of a Social Security number. This means the payment would primarily go to nonresident and resident aliens, their spouses and dependents.