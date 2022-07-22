Snap’s Earnings Casts Doubts On Digital Ads

In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:

Snap’s Ad Doubts

Snap numbers cast doubts on digital advertising and the 10-year yield is back to June low.

The market has continued to very successfully climb the wall of worry this week on the strength of generally better earnings results than feared, with overall 3rd & 4th quarter estimates still coming in with 10% y-o-y growth, far from recession numbers.

Alluvial Fund: Searching For Deep Value In Stormy Markets Alluvial Fund declined 9.9% in the second quarter and is down 16.5% year-to-date, outperforming the Russell Microcap Index, which is down 25.1% in 2022. According to a copy of the firm’s first-half letter to investors, which ValueWalk has reviewed, Alluvial Fund has returned 13% annualized since its inception, compared to 4.9% for its benchmark, the Read More