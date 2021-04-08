Retail & Restaurant Visits Up Over 47% In 2021

Zenreach is continuing to see a steady increase in in-store visits and foot traffic to retail and restaurant establishments for 2021, according to the data scientists at Zenreach. The 90-day trend going back to January 1st shows a 47.42% increase from where we were in 2020. While there have been some minor dips, the overall trend is constantly pacing upwards, showing a strong recovery for hard-hit retail and dining establishments.

Overall Growth For In-Store & Restaurant Visits Since January 1st, 2021

Rank MSA Percent Change Since January 1st, 2021 1 Pittsburgh, PA 293.70% 2 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI 215.06% 3 Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA 176.30% 4 Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI 120.85% 5 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA 114.48% 6 Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO 107.03% 7 Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI 98.47% 8 Tucson, AZ 83.04% 9 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA 81.60% 10 Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA 72.69% 11 Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA 69.97% 12 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 69.59% 13 San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA 66.83% 14 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 63.91% 15 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA 60.99% 16 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 55.79% 17 St. Louis, MO-IL 55.03% 18 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA 54.80% 19 Kansas City, MO-KS 51.54% 20 Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD 47.18% 21 Cleveland-Elyria, OH 46.76% 22 Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI 44.67% 23 Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH 43.09% 24 Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ 38.66% 25 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 35.93% 26 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV 35.23% 27 Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL 32.12% 28 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA 26.92% 29 Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN 26.68% 30 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC 26.24% 31 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 24.66% 32 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 20.70% 33 Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV 18.44% 34 Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX 17.98% 35 New Orleans-Metairie, LA 13.40% 36 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL 7.49% 37 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL -12.36%

Some states are vying for a full reopening soon, but these numbers show we still have a long way to go. “The Q1 data leaves us very optimistic about consumer foot traffic throughout spring and leading into summer. Retailers should leverage these cues to start planning their ramp-up strategies: whether it’s expanding business hours, re-hiring, or picking up marketing efforts. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, we anticipate that these trends will continue to gain momentum moving forward.” - Megan Wintersteen, VP of Marketing at Zenreach