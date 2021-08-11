Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell Registers As Democrat In Desperate Attempt To Retain Job

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2017 has announced he has registered as a Democrat, likely a move to put him in President Biden’s good graces pending his upcoming term expiration in 2022.

Disclaimer: This is a satirical article.

Powell Ready To Come Out As A Democrat

J. Pow stated on Twitter “I am now ready to come out as a Democrat, I have long voted Republican, but no more at 68 years of age I realized this is who I am truly am. #BLM”

After posting this statement, his Twitter account was quickly updated with his pronouns, a LGBT pride flag, and he posted a picture of himself enjoying a margarita.

It is unknown at this time of Biden is considering re-appointing Chairman Powell following this news, but it is long been rumored that Biden wants him out, perhaps a reason for this sudden change of heart for J. Pow.

This post first appeared on The Stonk Market

