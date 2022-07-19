Penn U May Fire Professor For Possibly True Claims; Factual-Type Statements Should Be Refuted, Not Punished

Penn University May Fire Professor

WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 19, 2022) – Pennsylvania University [Penn] is about to discipline and possibly fire a tenured law professor for making statements of facts which may even be true without attempting to refute them, much less show that they are so clearly false and outrageous that merely uttering them, especially in off-campus settings, would warrant punishment, says public interest law professor John Banzhaf, who has won many such battles.

Get The Full Henry Singleton Series in PDF Get the entire 4-part series on Henry Singleton in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more