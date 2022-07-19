Penn U May Fire Professor For Possibly True Claims; Factual-Type Statements Should Be Refuted, Not Punished
Penn University May Fire Professor
WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 19, 2022) – Pennsylvania University [Penn] is about to discipline and possibly fire a tenured law professor for making statements of facts which may even be true without attempting to refute them, much less show that they are so clearly false and outrageous that merely uttering them, especially in off-campus settings, would warrant punishment, says public interest law professor John Banzhaf, who has won many such battles.
