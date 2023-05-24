New Data Reveals The Most Popular Stocks Amongst Each Generation

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is the most popular stock with each generation

The silent generation see more success when it comes to stock trading than Gen Z

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock are the second and third most popular stocks, respectively

New insights reveal the most popular stocks according to each generation.

Financial trading platform CMC Markets reported in their Q1 Trading Report which reveals the most popular stocks amongst each generation from Generation Z to the Silent Generation.

Silent Generation

The most popular stocks amongst the Silent Generation are:

Tesla Inc. Lloyds Banking NVIDIA Corp. Apple Inc. Barclays PLC Netflix AMD JP Morgan Chase Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Taylor Wimpey

The Silent Generation are the most successful at trading according to CMC Markets’ report, far more than Generation Z due to the fact that the Silent Generation are more likely to hold their stocks.

What’s more is that the Silent Generation are the only generation to have Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (LON:RR) among their most popular stock, which coincidentally is the stock that rose the most in the UK in the first quarter. They are also the only generation to not have Amazon.com Inc among their most popular stocks.

Baby Boomer

The most popular stocks amongst Baby Boomers are:

Tesla Inc. Apple Inc. Amazon.com Inc Alibaba Group NVIDIA Corp Meta Platforms Inc Lloyds Banking Microsoft Corp Alphabet Inc – Class A Barclays PLC

The Baby Boomer generation follows similar patterns to the Silent Generation, with banks, Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) and Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) ranking among their most popular stocks. They are also the oldest generation to trade Meta Platforms Inc.

Generation X

The most popular stocks among Generation X are:

Tesla Inc Apple Inc Amazon.com Onc Alibaba Group NVIDIA Corp Meta Platforms Inc Microsoft Corp Alphabet Inc – Class A Coinbase Global Inc Credit Suisse

Generation X is the oldest generation to have a cryptocurrency platform among their most popular stocks – Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN). They are the only generation to have banking firm Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) among their most popular stocks.

Millennials

The most popular stocks among Millennials are:

Tesla Inc Apple Inc Alibaba Group NVIDIA Corp Amazon.com Inc Meta Platforms Inc Alphabet Inc – Class A Microsoft Corp Coinbase Global Inc NIO Inc

Millennials are the only generation to have car manufacturing company Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO) among their most popular stocks. Aside from the Silent Generation who do not have Amazon.com Inc among their most popular stocks, Millennials have the stock at the lowest ranking of any other generation.

Generation Z

The most popular stocks among Generation Z are:

Tesla Inc Apple Inc Amazon.com Inc Meta Platforms Inc NVIDIA Corp Microsoft Corp GameStop Corp Coinbase Global Inc Netflix Alphabet Inc – Class A

Gen Z are the only generation to have a ‘meme stock’ among their most popular stocks – GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME). However, Gen Z and the Silent Generation are interestingly the only generations that have streaming giant, Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) among their top stocks of the first quarter.

For more insights on how people traded over the last qaurter download the trading report here.

Disclaimer:

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives.

Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. The vast majority of retail client accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Marketing for CFDs and spread betting is not intended for US citizens as prohibited under US regulation.