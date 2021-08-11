August marks another month for increases in foot traffic and in-store visits to retail, restaurants and entertainment venues, according to the brick-and-mortar marketing experts at Zenreach. They found that across all industries, nationwide foot traffic is up 52% since the start of 2021.

Increase In Foot Traffic To Retail & Restaurants

Some cities across the country have seen a huge increase, like Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with a 332% increase since January 1st, 2021 or Detroit, Michigan, with a 254% increase since the start of the year.

Cities and MSA’s with the greatest Increase in foot-traffic and in-store visits since January 1st, 2021:

MSA PERCENT CHANGE SINCE JAN 2021 Pittsburgh, PA 332.37% Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI 254.65% San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA 180.88% San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA 167.04% Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO 153.51% Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI 146.64% San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA 135.17% Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH 137.00% New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA 129.30% Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 115.23% Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI 113.13% Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA 103.56% Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD 69.78% Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA 69.16% Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 64.64% Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI 64.31% Kansas City, MO-KS 63.84% Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV 61.62% Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV 58.51% Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA 51.86% Cleveland-Elyria, OH 47.28% Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX 47.21% Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL 39.98% Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA 36.21% Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 29.60% New Orleans-Metairie, LA 28.13% San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 27.28% Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 25.35% Tucson, AZ 24.93% Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 24.10% Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC 21.73% Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN 10.57% Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ 9.50% Jacksonville, FL 8.65% Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL -0.68% Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL -4.44%

“The data shows that customer foot traffic to physical stores and restaurants has flattened over the month of July, which we consider a reflection of the growing concern over new Delta variants. As mask mandates and restrictions are reinstated, we are expecting to see foot traffic slow across the board.” says Megan Wintersteen, VP of Marketing for Zenreach.

Zenreach have been closely analyzing foot traffic across the country over this past year and have compiled a foot traffic report as well. Here is the link to the online report with all data: https://zenreach.com/national-foot-traffic-report/.