Millennials Lead Gold Investing Trend But Prefer ETFs Over Physical Gold

With the rise of digital investments and fintech platforms, an intriguing trend has emerged: Millennials invest more in gold than Baby Boomers or Generation X. However, their preferred method of investing in gold differs, with a stronger emphasis on gold ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) over physical gold, according to a recent survey by State Street.

Millennials Allocate More Of Their Portfolio To Gold Than Boomers And Gen X

The study found that, on average, Millennials allocate 17% of their investment portfolio to gold, compared to a lower 10% average allocation by both Boomers and Generation X.

Among the surveyed gold investors, 88% consider it a long-term investment and more than 70% reported that gold investments have enhanced the overall performance of their portfolios.

Interestingly, over half of these investors plan to increase their gold allocation within the next six to 12 months.

However, when it comes to the type of gold investment, Millennials diverge from older generations. A significant 65% of Millennial respondents consider gold ETFs to be the best way to invest in gold, compared to only 55% of Boomers.

Generation X, on the other hand, appears more inclined towards physical gold, with only 35% favoring gold ETFs.

Gold ETFs, while offering exposure to the gold market, do not equate to owning physical gold. Essentially, these ETFs are backed by physical gold held by the issuer and are traded on the market like stocks. They offer an easier avenue for investors who wish to capitalize on gold without needing to buy whole ounces of gold at spot price.

Furthermore, ETFs allow investors greater flexibility as they can easily trade their investments for other stocks or cash, hence their popularity among speculative investors.

In the midst of their appeal, it is crucial to remember that gold ETFs are not a direct substitute for owning physical gold. Possessing physical gold proves particularly valuable during economic instability when the value of paper assets is uncertain.

Unlike ETFs, which may lose their liquidity and ease of transfer during economic turmoil, physical gold remains a tangible asset recognized universally as real money.

The importance of physical gold in an investment portfolio is further highlighted during instances of hyperinflation or a potential dollar collapse. In such scenarios, the rapidly rising cost of consumer goods can create a severe economic strain, while the currency obtained from liquidating a gold-backed ETF may quickly depreciate.

Owning Physical Gold

On the contrary, physical gold remains immune to inflationary pressures.

Owning physical gold offers numerous advantages over gold ETFs, particularly in terms of security and long-term value retention. Investing in physical gold implies actual ownership of a tangible asset. This real-world possession of gold offers a form of security that is unmatchable by any virtual or paper-backed instrument, including gold ETFs.

Physical gold remains free from default risk and is not subject to the same fluctuations as the equities market. It stands as a hard asset that you can hold, store, and, if necessary, readily convert into cash.

Additionally, investing in physical gold can serve as a hedge against inflation and currency depreciation.

During times of economic instability or when the value of paper currency falls, gold’s value has historically remained strong. Its intrinsic value isn’t eroded by inflation or market volatility, making it an excellent store of wealth.

Also, physical gold provides an insurance policy of sorts against economic downturns, providing an asset that maintains its purchasing power even when economies falter.

In contrast, the value of gold ETFs is dependent not just on the value of gold, but also on the performance of the fund itself, which can be influenced by a variety of factors including management decisions and market sentiment.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while Millennials may favor the convenience and ease of gold-backed ETFs, these investment vehicles come with inherent “counterparty risk”. They cannot replace the security offered by physical gold in times of economic crisis. Therefore, as a tangible and universally recognized asset, physical gold should still play a significant role in investment portfolios, including those of the younger generation.

